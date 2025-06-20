Dirk Nowitzki Spends 47th Birthday 5,060 Miles Away as Mavericks Try to Rekindle Relationship

Dirk Nowitzki’s journey with the Dallas Mavericks began back in 1998. He didn’t just play for the Mavs; he became their identity. For 21 straight seasons, Dirk suited up only for Dallas, clocking 1,522 games and leading in points, rebounds, and minutes. He had chances to leave. Bigger cities, title-ready teams, better contracts. But he stayed. Speaking on his loyalty to the Mavs, he once said, “For me, [loyalty] was always staying here—staying in Dallas. Trying to make it work and trying to bring a championship to Dallas.” Even after he retired, Dirk didn’t really leave. In 2021, he returned as a special advisor, helping the team grow from behind the scenes. His jersey now hangs in the rafters, and outside the American Airlines Center stands a bronze statue of his legendary fadeaway shot.

Former team owner Mark Cuban captured it perfectly: “Dirk is the Dallas Mavericks. Then, now and forever. No one should ever forget that. That statue will be here forever. Loyalty never fades away.” So when someone like Dirk gets distant or feels underappreciated, it naturally raises eyebrows in the franchise and among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Dirk turned 47 recently, and despite the recent strained relationship, the Mavericks celebrated the day with a tribute post on social media. “Happy Birthday to The 🐐,” they wrote, calling him the Greatest of All Time. But that wasn’t the only birthday wish he got. Thousands of miles away in Germany, Dirk stood courtside as the national women’s team surprised him. They walked over after the win, shook his hand, and made it clear: he’s loved on both sides of the ocean.

The caption on the German post read, “A start to the European Championship couldn’t be more perfect! Dirk Nowitzki gets 47th. Birthday a victory for the German national basketball team! 😍 The Women’s EuroBaskets live and free at #MagentaSport!” The Women’s EuroBasket tipped off on June 18 and runs till the 29th, hosted across Germany, Italy, Greece, and the Czechia. Germany, placed in Group D, had a dream start by defeating Sweden 89–76. While Sweden fought early on, Germany pulled away in the second half. They’ll face Spain next, followed by Great Britain. With the finals set in Greece, Germany’s group results will now decide their path forward.

It wasn’t just the Mavs wishing him a happy birthday. The NBA History account posted a message for the legend that said, “Join us in wishing a Happy 47th Birthday to 14x #NBAAllStar, 2006-07 NBA MVP, 2010-11 NBA champion, 2011 #NBAFinals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Dirk Nowitzki! #NBABDAY.”

Coming back to the Mavs, let’s take a look at their rift.

How the rift between Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks took root

For over two decades, Dirk Nowitzki represented everything Dallas Mavericks fans admired: loyalty, grit, and unwavering belief. But earlier this year, that loyalty faced its toughest test yet. When the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis and a pick, it left the whole NBA world with their jaws dropped. That’s how much of a mismatch the trade was! A generational talent given away, it didn’t make sense to many, including Dirk, who was left shocked to the core. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, “Dirk is completely turned off by this franchise,” and the disconnect runs deeper than just a trade.

On The Hoop Collective podcast, MacMahon shared how neither Dirk nor Mark Cuban had any say in the decision. When asked why they weren’t consulted, Mavericks president Nico Harrison reportedly brushed it off, saying, “If they’re not in the building, they don’t know what’s going on.” That response landed hard. Not only did it sideline two of the franchise’s biggest names, but it also revealed just how fractured the internal dynamics had become.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 12, 2023; Springfield, MA, USA; Dirk Nowitzki gives his speech as he is inducted into the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The tension didn’t stop there. Dirk and Cuban were reportedly blindsided not just by the trade itself, but by how little the team got in return. To make matters worse, leaks from within the Mavericks raised questions about Doncic’s commitment and leadership. That didn’t sit well with Dirk, who had mentored Luka and publicly backed his championship potential.

Mark Cuban, once the face of the franchise’s front office, was gradually edged out after selling the team in late 2023. Though he remained a minority owner, Harrison took control of basketball operations and reportedly made sure Cuban was “kicked out” after the deal. Dirk’s only appearance at the arena since then? When Luka returned in a Lakers jersey.

Behind all the silence and distance lies something clear: the Mavericks didn’t just lose a player. They may have lost their soul.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad