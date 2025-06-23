Dwight Howard Mocks Lance Stephenson With Off-Court Training Flex Days After Big3 Brawl Exit

“Let me tell y’all something you ain’t never seen in your life a 6-11 dragon master like this.” No, that didn’t come from me or any other fan or commentator. It came from Dwight Howard’s mouth after the explosive Big3 brawl. This 6’11 former NBA big man has never ducked a scrap, not even in retirement. And now, Howard, known for his playful bravado, turned the spotlight onto Lance Stephenson with a mocking display. So what exactly went down when the OKC Thunder lifted their first title under the new banner?

By now, it’s no secret that Dwight Howard made his Big3 debut weeks ago with the LA Riot. The season opener pitted him against Lance Stephenson’s Miami 305, and things got ugly fast. Both those unapologetics clashed in a heated, physical scrap as the 2025 Big3 season tipped off. Security struggled to pry them apart as the brawl exploded mid-court, leading to both stars getting tossed. In short, it was pretty much chaos. And now, Dwight Howard’s gearing up for round two.

In a recent Instagram clip from basketball_dfty, fans caught Dwight Howard deep in some martial arts training. Yes, karate. This 6’11 giant once bullied defenders on hardwood, but now he’s eyeing a different battleground. Fresh off that Big3 brawl, this training session feels mostly like a warning shot (pun intended!). His intense glare and teeth-clenching growls surely dialed the intimidation up a notch. But the real head-turner came seconds after the video opened. Clutching a basketball, Howard raised his knee, chanted “A Lance,” and shattered a cardboard cutout like it was Stephenson’s face. Ouch.

Howard, while continuing his training, continued to say, “Let me tell y’all something you ain’t never seen in your life a 6-11 dragon master like this. Watch how I jump in the air and knock the wood out.” And he did knock the wood out. Howard looked like an absolute beast, but let’s be real, it was a hilarious jab at Lance. And anyone who remembers Stephenson’s NBA days knows he never shied from madness on the floor. That one-on-one legend lives for on-court theatrics. Now, the real question is whether this savage clip dents Lance’s Insta feed at all or gets ghosted entirely.

And amid all that chaos, there was another person who enjoyed the chaos to his heart’s content: it was Michael Beasley. He relished every second of that Big3 meltdown. During that game, Beasley made it his personal mission to needle Dwight Howard. He danced around him, locked eyes, and cranked up that South Beach pressure. But do you know what exactly sparked this courtside circus? Well, let’s get into that.

A look at what ignited the chaos and how it’s shaping Dwight Howard’s next Big3 chapter

So, what really lit the fuse on that Big3 chaos? Late in the game, tensions finally boiled over on the court. It started when Lance Stephenson appeared to drive an elbow straight into Dwight Howard’s chest. Howard didn’t wait for a single moment. He shoved Stephenson and pulled him into a headlock. The scuffle quickly spilled into the stands, which forced security to separate them as tempers exploded very quickly. As expected, both were immediately ejected from the game after officials hit them with technical fouls for the incident.

via Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 03: Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard 39 before the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 03, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NBA, Basketball Herren, USA APR 03 Nuggets at Lakers Icon2204031080

Surprisingly, the league chose not to suspend either player after reviewing the footage and fallout. Officials called it serious but opted for warnings instead, giving both Big3 veterans a second chance. The decision was purely based on the league’s understanding of physicality in this streetball-inspired environment.

Now, with no suspensions hanging overhead, both heavyweights, Orlando Magic star Howard and Lance, remain eligible for their next matchups. The real question? Can they channel that chaos into something remotely basketball-related this time around?