Dwight Howard Reveals $160M Taiwan Bombshell Despite Choosing U.S. for 1 Reason

“I’ve been on the side where you have nothing, and now I’m on the side where anything I want is there for me.” Dwight Howard didn’t just say these words; he lived them firsthand. Once a dominant force, once forgotten by the NBA spotlight, is now forever stamped as a Hall of Famer. So yes, Dwight’s seen both sides of this game. And recently, he opened up about life beyond the league, reflecting on his surprising run in Taiwan. The details? Honestly, they’re pretty astonishing.

Dwight Howard’s resume sure speaks for itself. He won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards and dragged an average Orlando Magic squad to the NBA Finals. The eight consecutive All-Star nods and 2020 Lakers championship sealed his Hall of Fame destiny. But his journey wasn’t smooth throughout. In his later NBA years, Howard’s declining athleticism dulled his defensive edge. Offensively, he was never a reliable scorer and eventually seized a backup big-man role.

Howard thrived in that spot, even starting 20 games for the Lakers’ 2020 title run. But when no team called ahead of the 2022–23 season, Dwight packed up for Taiwan, signing with the Leopards. And recently, he shared a jaw-dropping revelation about life on the other side of the basketball world. On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Howard opened up about the experience. “Man, being in Taiwan was different…I think it’s awesome for other players to see, too. You don’t make it to the NBA, it’s not the end,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But Dwight wasn’t done. He then addressed the one thing that silently drives pro hoops careers: money. Howard revealed, “Money is amazing anywhere when you can make it…Actually the team I was on in Taiwan after that season we made 160 million USD Wow In eight months and the team went crazy over there And after that I was like man this is good living,” So, now, the recognition was there, money was there, then why did he return to American soil once again? As he said, “But there’s nothing like being here in the States and playing in front of your people and stuff like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, nothing beats being back on your own turf, the place you’ll always call home. But for Dwight Howard, several reasons pulled him back to American soil. It wasn’t just nostalgia or comfort. So let’s unpack what really brought Dwight home.

Dwight Howard’s possible reasons to come back on home soil

Dwight Howard’s time in Taiwan felt like a wild ride from start to finish. He dominated early, posting monster stats and winning the league’s Most Valuable Import award in his first season. On-court, he looked head and shoulders above everyone, instantly becoming a beloved figure in Taiwan. But things quickly soured. Three months into the season,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Howard got ejected for a massive in-game fight. That incident led to suspensions and injuries, forcing him to miss several key games. The team struggled without him, losing heavily during his absence, and that alone could explain part of his decision.

Then there’s Dwight’s long-standing dream of one more NBA run. Maybe the Los Angeles Lakers might show interest in him. He’s never been shy about it. Howard once said, “Always ready,” when asked about a possible return. He’s made it clear, retirement isn’t in his plans yet. Maybe now, after everything, he’s finally chasing what he’s wanted all along.