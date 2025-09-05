Dwight Howard Sends Emotional Message to Orlando Fans Ahead of Hall of Fame Ceremony

As Dwight Howard prepares for the biggest honor of his career, emotions are running high. On Saturday, he will officially be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, cementing his place among the game’s legends. Fans across the league remember the larger-than-life “Superman” dunks, the rim-rattling blocks, and the charisma that lit up Orlando’s arenas. Yet this moment feels deeper. For Howard, it’s not just about basketball, but the journey and the city that shaped him. That connection takes us to Orlando.

When people ask if Howard deserves the Hall of Fame, the answer feels obvious. He was an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a five-time rebounding champion. Few players in history have dominated both ends of the floor the way he did. From 2007 to 2012, Howard was the league’s most unstoppable big man, even leading Orlando to the NBA Finals in 2009. While he played for several teams later, it was his Magic years that defined him forever.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Orlando Magic’s official Instagram shared a video message from Howard that quickly struck a chord with fans. His words weren’t just thanks; they were heartfelt reflections. “Orlando fans, I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you so much for supporting me over the years,” he said. The video showed how much this moment means to him. You could hear the weight of history in his voice, reminding fans of the shared bond.

Howard’s time in Orlando was more than numbers, though those were incredible. He averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds per game in his eight seasons with the franchise. Beyond stats, it was the memories: the 2009 upset of LeBron’s Cavaliers, the NBA Finals run, and the way he carried a small-market team to national relevance. As Howard put it, “It means so much to me and my family, my kids, and my legacy to have Orlando as my city.”

Looking back, Howard’s gratitude feels rooted in the memories he created with the Magic. “I love you guys and I appreciate all the cheers, all the hugs, all the high fives, all the great memories that I’ve had in my career in Orlando and in the NBA,” he shared. It wasn’t only about championships or awards; it was about a city that embraced him. For Howard, that’s what Hall of Fame weekend is really about: not just recognition, but remembering who was there all along.

Dwight Howard reflects on his journey and the legacy of DH12

Dwight Howard is set to take the stage on Saturday as part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class, with the ceremony airing live at 4:00 p.m. PT on NBA TV. For him, the honor is not only about accolades, but the grind it took to get here. Reflecting on the achievement, Howard told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, “Uh no. I’m just thankful that I’ve put myself in a position to be a Hall of Famer, you know?”

His path to Springfield was built on resilience. Howard explained that it came down to discipline, consistency, and his belief in the bigger picture. “My work ethic, my discipline, my sacrifice, consistency and my faith has got me to the Hall of Fame and it’s an amazing honor to hear everywhere I go that people call me a Hall of Famer.” Even though Orlando defined his prime years, it was Los Angeles that gave him the ring he always sought.

That 2020 championship still holds special meaning for him. “I think it was just the cherry on top, you know? I think what I did in Orlando was very special for 8 years and then after that continue to play at a very high level — 18 years in the league is a very long time to be consistent on BOTH ends of the floor is amazing.” His words echo how much longevity matters in his story.

And when asked how he’ll enter the Hall, Howard made sure the answer was true to his identity. “I think I’m going into the Hall of Fame as DH12. The basketball player, the philanthropist, the dominant big… that’s DH12 going into the Hall of Fame!” With Shaquille O’Neal among his presenters, despite their rough history, his enshrinement promises to be unforgettable.