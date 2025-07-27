Dwyane Wade Gives Disrespectful Verdict Of Claressa Shields & Laila Ali’s Feud as $15M Fight Takes Shape

There’s no denying Claressa Shields sits on top of the boxing world. She became the first fighter, male or female, to claim undisputed world titles in three weight divisions. That’s a milestone even the greats never touched. Yet, surprisingly, one former champion isn’t impressed. Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, once stood undefeated at the top of women’s boxing herself. But when asked about Claressa back in 2020, she didn’t hold back. “First of all, she could never beat me. Let me get that real straight,” she said bluntly.

That sparked an intense rivalry. Shields hit back hard, publicly calling Ali “all bark, no bite” and saying she wasn’t her father. She even challenged her to a bout, offering a deal where the winner gets $10 million and the loser still walks away with $5 million. As the years passed, the tension only grew louder. Shields slammed Ali’s opponents, calling them “soccer moms,” and claiming women’s boxing declined after Ali retired. In July 2025, Shields reignited the fire by posting a photo of a $15 million check addressed to Ali, captioning, “Let’s make a fight between me and you… The GWOAT versus Muhammad Ali’s daughter.”

Recently, on The Timeout, Dwyane Wade and friends brought the beef back into conversation. “Clarissa Shields. They’ve been beefing. I mean, not beefing. She said something about her in 2019,” Wade recalled. Then, a subtle jab followed. “She can throw hands, but allegedly she can’t box.” He compared Shields to a power hitter who doesn’t know how to bunt. “You just know how to swing for the fences,” Wade said. Chris Johnson added, “That’s a difference.” Bob Metelus chimed in, reminding everyone that Ali is 47. “Sit down,” he joked. “She ain’t fight since you won a championship.”

Feb 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat former player Dwyane Wade speaks during his jersey retirement celebration at American Airlines Arena.

Dorell Wright wasn’t having it. “Ya’ll ever seen Claressa fight though? … She’s the real deal,” he said. The group recalled her sparring with Shakur Stevenson. “She got him a few times,” Wright claimed. Chris raised the concern about Ali’s conditioning, pointing out how legs fade fast in boxing. D Wright interrupted, clearly frustrated: “You guys are being very disrespectful right now.” He reminded them that Shields is unbeaten and still active, unlike Ali, who hasn’t fought in two decades. Wright added, “Get your paper, get your money, but you better be dodging and weaving…”

Whether this fight happens or not, the back-and-forth shows how heavy legacy can weigh even when the gloves are off.

Dwyane Wade weighs in as Claressa Shields’ resume sparks inevitable comparison to Laila Ali

Looking at numbers alone, the gap between Claressa Shields and Laila Ali is impossible to ignore. Ali retired undefeated with 24 wins, 21 of those by knockout. Her ~87.5% KO rate was terrifying, and she headlined an era that had little Olympic structure or deep talent pools. Her 2003 knockout of Christy Martin and the decision win over Jacqui Frazier-Lyde made headlines across the world. But while Ali brought visibility, she never faced the modern sanctioning landscape that Shields thrives in today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shields’ resume reads like a checklist of history-making milestones. She is not only undefeated at 17-0, but also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the only boxer, male or female, to become undisputed in three different weight classes! And even though her KO rate hovers below 20%, Shields’ accolades are more than enough proof of her prowess in the ring!

The sport itself has changed. Ali competed in a less organized, pre-Olympic era where matchups were fewer and media presence often outweighed rankings. Shields, by contrast, came through a fully sanctioned global system and faced stiffer competition. Critics like Christy Martin have claimed, “Laila would smoke her,” pointing to Ali’s knockout strength.

But supporters like Terence Crawford see it differently, saying, “There’s no comparison at all. I love Laila, too. But ain’t nobody coming close to Claressa… It’s no comparison.” The debate now isn’t about disrespecting Ali, it’s about acknowledging how far Shields has taken the sport since. Even Laila’s stepmother doesn’t see think she has a chance of winning the potential fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, that didn’t stop The Timeout crew from wondering: what if they fought? Dwyane Wade said, “All she need to do is be better for one day.” The comment had everyone laughing, especially when Dorell Wright replied, “Yeah, that’s it.” Chris Johnson also joined, joking, “Get in, get in the best shape of your life.”

Wade doubled down, warning that all it takes is a minor injury. “To hit swing too hard in that shoulder to go a little dislocated or that wrist get jammed up,” he said. Yet he also admitted, “I don’t know Laila Ali’s life over the last 15 plus years. So, we don’t know what she been doing.” The ring may be silent for now, but this debate is louder than ever.