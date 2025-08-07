Dwyane Wade Reflects on ‘Stressful’ Moment With Gabrielle Union After LeBron James Confession

Dwyane Wade might’ve retired from the NBA, but he’s still a master of timing. Whether it’s basketball or bonding, the man knows how to show up. This summer, he’s been all-in with family, soaking up sun and peace alongside Gabrielle Union and their daughter Kaavia. From boat rides to beachfront strolls, their Instagram feed has become a living postcard of love. But beneath the soft smiles and vacation glow, Wade reminded fans that emotions don’t take breaks.

What made things even more real was his upcoming appearance at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. He’s set to host a fireside chat, speak at a men’s leadership luncheon, and headline a fragrance launch. Sounds like a packed schedule? It is, but it’s more than promo. It’s about sharing stories, building brotherhood, and honoring Black creativity. “The Bonds of Brotherhood” isn’t just a theme; it fits Wade’s entire post-retirement mission. He’s been using his platform not just to elevate, but to connect.

Still, the internet couldn’t stop talking after one casual video from Martha’s Vineyard. Wade dropped a carousel post on Instagram, filled with festival glimpses, his Aramis fragrance, and cozy moments with Gabrielle. But one clip stood out. Union can be seen in the backseat enjoying her meal, while Wade teased, “I love that part. I mean that’s stressful. But this right here.”

Laughing, Union fired back, “Back no donut”. Wade continues, “The sugar, the glaze right here is my swag.” So even a shooting guard like Wade can’t guard the mess from those glazed donuts.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

(This is a developing story)