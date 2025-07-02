Dwyane Wade Shares Plans for Daughter Kaavia After Revealing Gabrielle Union’s Unusual Habit

“Always be involved in your children’s lives. Life gets hectic, but we have to find a way to always stay connected and let our kids know that they are loved.” That line from Dwyane Wade really sums up his parenting. From cheering Zaire, who has his ups and downs trying to follow in his dad’s footsteps, the NBA dream, to celebrating Zaya’s big academic win, Wade shows up. Also, the young teen Zaya just graduated and took home the Head of School’s Award. A lot of that confidence you see in them? That’s Wade and Gabrielle Union, making sure their kids always feel supported. And it isn’t limited to the elder siblings.

Their youngest, Kaavia, recently graduated from kindergarten, too. Gabrielle proudly wrote on Instagram, “From brave beginnings to big milestones, Kaav, you’ve learned, grown, and blazed your way through kindergarten.” Kaavia, often nicknamed “Shady Baby,” continues to steal hearts and thrive. But it’s not just the milestones that matter to the Wades; it’s what comes next. In fact, Wade recently shared new plans for Kaavia, hinting at a summer that’s all about discovery and growth for his youngest child.

On an episode of The Timeout, Wade dove into what this summer means for him and Kaavia: “She does a lot of dance… gymnastics… but this summer… she’s going to do tennis and she’s going to do golf.” He then explained that it’s not just about keeping her busy, but wants her to learn her body, find her rhythm, and grow confidence through new challenges. “You’re watching their confidence develop and grow and brew… It’s exciting for you,” the Heat legend added. For him, this summer is more than just camps. It’s about watching his daughter discover who she is becoming.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Kaavia Wade wants no part of a half time interview with her dad Dwayne Wade during a Sparks WNBA game on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

AD

Wade also talked about how far he’ll go just to be present. “We had about 36 hours in New York… but I had a six o’clock flight… I had a six o’clock flight on that Saturday morning to get back for recital,” he recalled. His flight landed at 9 a.m., just two hours before Kaavia’s recital. But for Wade, that wasn’t too tight a window. Despite running on little sleep, he pushed himself to make it home. He remembered hearing that 3 a.m. alarm in New York and thinking, “I’m tired,” but then chose to show up anyway. That moment, for him, captured what being a present dad really looks like.

Now, with one daughter heading to college and another stepping into tennis shoes and golf cleats, Wade’s summer is full—just the way he likes it.

Dwyane Wade shares his travel style and struggles

While Dwyane Wade has been opening up about fatherhood and family life, he’s also letting fans in on a less glamorous side: his travel habits. For someone constantly flying across states and continents, you’d think he’s mastered airplane comfort. But Wade admits, “I’m a terrible plane sleeper. I can’t get comfortable on a plane.” Despite all his experience, he struggles to rest at 30,000 feet.

During his appearance, Wade spoke about how different he and Gabrielle Union are when it comes to getting ready for travel. “Before we travel, my wife makes sure she download 12,000 movies or TV show. Me, I don’t download nothing,” he laughed. Instead, he keeps it simple. A notebook, headphones, and maybe some music or meditation are all he needs. No clutter, no distractions. Just peace and a hoodie.

via Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Dwayne Wade his son Zaire and daughter Kaavia attend a Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

That doesn’t mean he’s happy with how airlines treat comfort. He’s even joked about making it his mission to change things. “I need to be a consultant for their airplane company… consultant of comfort,” he said. For Wade, the lack of space and support makes long flights harder than they should be. His back often pays the price. “Can I get a lumbar pillow?” he added, pointing out how even basic support is sometimes missing.

What keeps him grounded is routine. “I listen to my music… I listen to a book… I’m writing some s—t. I’m thinking,” he shared. His time in the air becomes a pocket of stillness. He’s not trying to talk or be seen. He’s thinking, writing, reflecting. As he put it, “I want to get on and I want to get off.” Simple. Focused. Comfortable… well, as comfortable as it can get.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad