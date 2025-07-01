Dwyane Wade Snubbed as Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas Celebrates Major Bulls Recognition

Dwyane Wade wasn’t just an NBA star. He was Chicago grit molded into greatness. Before the championships and fame, he was just a kid at Richards High School in Oak Lawn, working quietly on his game. Starting on the freshman-sophomore team, Wade said it built his drive to succeed. “A lot of who I am and how I approach things is how I was raised and what I’ve seen. Chicago has a big part of that, and Richards High is a big part of that,” he once reflected. Even though his Bulls stint was brief, his connection to the city always ran deep. So, how did Wade, one of Chicago’s most beloved sons, not make the high school basketball Mount Rushmore?

The Chicago Sun Times recently released its official list with four all-time greats from the region. And today, Isiah Thomas shared the picture taken from the newspaper with pride. “@chicagosuntimes High School Mount Rushmore, the great undefeated Quinn Buckner, Cazzie Russell, @drose, and I. Truly honored and in Chicago there are so many more deserving, thank you always appreciate the love ❤️,” he wrote.

Needless to say, Wade’s absence caught many by surprise. And understandably, because D-Wade’s love for Chicago was even more pronounced during his emotional Hall of Fame speech in 2023. Wade recalled his father taking him and his brothers across the city just to hoop. “If there was a court in Chicago, chances are my Pops took my brothers and me,” he shared. He painted a vivid picture of street runs at Foster Park and gym battles on Blue Island. He called the Bulls “the greatest force on Earth,” a nod to the city that shaped his dreams.

So, it was truly surprising to not see Dwyane Wade’s face in the newspaper clipping. Then again, it might not be that deep.

The Mount Rushmore focused on dominance in high school, with post-career achievements as added weight. Wade’s pro legacy is unquestionable, but in high school, others had flashier resumes. Still, it’s hard to ignore the symbolism: a hometown kid, a Hall of Famer, left off a list meant to honor just that. And even Isiah humbly stated that others are also deserving. So, is it a snub or a fair omission?

That depends on which version of Chicago basketball history you value more. Funnily enough, Wade’s father was banned from his high school games!

Dwyane Wade’s return to Chicago was heartfelt, but far from perfect

Dwyane Wade returning to Chicago felt like a perfect story. But not all homecomings go as planned. In 2016, after years of winning in Miami, Wade signed a two-year deal with the Bulls. Fans expected magic. Instead, the season ended with a first-round playoff exit and a quiet split. Behind the scenes, it turns out the fit may not have been as smooth as people assumed. Even Wade himself later admitted that he “wasn’t really a good vet.”

His time with the Bulls raised eyebrows, especially inside the locker room. Former teammate Michael Carter-Williams spoke candidly about Wade’s presence. “I think that havin’ Jimmy [Butler] and havin’ [Rajon] Rondo… he was tryna figure it out,” he said. Coming from a culture like Miami’s to a team still finding its identity, Wade struggled to balance his role. He battled injuries, too, which limited how much he could show up in practice or bond with the team.

Carter-Williams added more context. “There was times where he would be a leader and speak on his past experiences,” he said. Wade shared knowledge and moments of leadership, but consistency was an issue. “Then there was times where maybe we thought he could’ve been a better leader,” Carter-Williams admitted. That mix of highs and letdowns made Wade’s year in Chicago feel uneven, even if his stats looked solid on paper.

Wade still put up strong numbers. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. But the Bulls were an 8-seed, and their playoff hopes vanished when Rondo got injured after Game 2. The team never recovered, losing four straight. With that, the short-lived “Three Alphas” era came to a quiet end, and so did Wade’s Chicago chapter.

Looking back, Wade has been honest about how things played out. He even admitted that he was the problem while reflecting on his time with the Bulls. It’s rare to hear a star own up like that. But maybe that’s what makes this part of Dwyane Wade’s story just as real as the trophies—flawed, human, and still uniquely Chicago.

