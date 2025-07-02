Dwyane Wade Wants to Do One Thing For Daughter Zaya After Emotional Parenting Confession

Balancing work and family isn’t easy, especially when you’re a three-time NBA champion with business and shows to manage. On top, a proud father of five. “I want to be somebody who my kids always understand, that can adapt, and that is willing to grow and is willing to learn.” In 2021, this confession came from Dwyane Wade. While most of the world knows this man for his on-court marvel, or his expert takes on his podcast, TimeOut with Dwyane Wade, he also has a laser-focused identity. And now that the Summer break is here, Wade has set his priorities.

A family man who is there for his kids whenever needed, Wade also has his share of regret. And now that the vacation is here, he wants to make sure he ends this summer vacation with no regrets. In the recent episode of his own podcast, he said, “I’m looking forward to be around my family a little bit. Like we normally travel a lot in the summer. I don’t want to travel that much this summer. And so I look forward to spending some good quality time.” But why is that a big thing for the NBA legend?

Well, playing in the league for sixteen seasons demanded distance, away games, training camps, and endless flights. So naturally, Wade missed moments, birthdays, and those ordinary nights that matter most in hindsight. Now retired, with summer finally his to own, he’s chasing lost time. This season, it’s less about destinations and more about presence. And honestly, it’s about time. He then later shared, “I haven’t gotten this college experience with my kid, neither.” That truth stung then, but now? It’s a window.

With Zaya graduating from Campbell Hall in Los Angeles, another chapter begins. She’s heading to college this summer, and Wade refuses to miss a thing this time. He’s already mapped out everything. As Dwyane summed his list: “My daughter’s going to college later in the summer, towards the end of it. And so, orientation, I got to go drop her off and be there. And then, she moving into her place. I got to go, be a part of that. And so those are all the things that I want to do. Like I’m excited for.”

In the same podcast, the Miami Heat star dropped an emotional parenting confession that cut deeper than stats ever could. “You’re thankful that your kids want you to do those things with them. Yeah. You know what I mean? And like Zaya be like, “Hey, Dad, you know, I got this coming up. I want you and this.” I’m like, “Oh, I made the cut. Okay. I made the cut.” Wade laughed. But let me assure you that behind that humor, sat years of missed moments. Now, he’s not stepping up because duty calls. He’s showing up because his heart won’t settle for anything less.

Dwyane Wade and his bond with Zaya Wade

Sure, Dwyane Wade built his legacy on basketball courts, but off it, he’s a dad. The three-time NBA champion shares two children, Zaire and Zaya, with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches. He also has a son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer, and welcomed daughter Kaavia James with actress Gabrielle Union in 2018. He is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris. But among them all, his bond with Zaya Wade is something very special, despite the love getting equally distributed between all the kids.

Born May 29, 2007, Zaya arrived just as Wade’s personal life was unraveling. The couple split that same year. And by 2011, Wade secured full custody of both Zaire and Zaya. Then, in 2020, a moment changed everything. “Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys. I’m ready to live my truth,’” Wade recalled. She asked to be called Zaya. With a new identity, shedding the past reality.

Without pause, “It’s our family’s job to make sure that we listen to her. We listen to the doctors. We ask questions and we formulate our own ideas of how Zaya should be and should be raised in this world, and we don’t allow others to do that for us,” Wade stood by her side, even if then that meant leaving Florida. Random? No. “My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.” That extra mile is a stamp of the bond; no matter what, it is always Family First.

Since that day, their connection’s matured like a fine wine, rich, deep, and better with time. As Zaya Wade now heads for college, their story adds a new chapter. This time, though, Wade won’t be missing the milestones. And watching this duo deal with what’s next might be the most meaningful thing Wade’s done yet.