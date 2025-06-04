$25.1B Brand Flies Carmelo Anthony Over 11,000 KM to Shock Superfan on Day One

“Sweet Melon.” If you ask anyone from China what that term means, the answer might surprise you in the best possible way. In China, it isn’t just roadside fruit, it’s something way bigger, a symbol of hope. For Chinese basketball fans, “Sweet Melon” means Carmelo Anthony. Historically, very few NBA stars earned the same level of love from the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) that they got back home. And now, you can officially add Carmelo Anthony’s name to that elite list of international icons beloved by both East and West.

So, here’s the scoop: $25.1 billion Fanatics, the world’s biggest licensed sports merch retailer, is finally opening its first store in mainland China. This month, they’re dropping it at Guangzhou’s Tianhui Parc Central. This giant started their journey way back in 1995 and works with some huge global sports names. They practically sell everything from signed jerseys to game-worn gear. And guess what?

Carmelo Anthony actually flew all the way to China, 11,000 kilometers from home, to hype up the new store. The moment Melo landed in Shanghai, his first day turned out to be one of the coolest highlights in recent memory. A few hours back, HoopsChina dropped some pics on their official Instagram. HoopsChina captioned, “@carmeloanthony signed everything in Shanghai on his first day in China 🇨🇳 #china #stayme7o #basketball #newyork.” Not to forget, this store of Fanatics will feature a detailed design and tweak it with modern style and sports culture, besides offering custom services for personalized collectibles.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What really blew people away was how humble Melo was throughout. From selfies to signing nearly a hundred sports relics during the meet-and-greet session with fans, everything was graced with the same smile he carries. And when you are one of a kind, fans, too, remove the blurred lines of race and politics. It seemed just another day, what Melo means to basketball fans all the way over in China right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HoopsChina (@chnhoops) Expand Post

Well, in recent times, we have seen Derrick Rose getting this kind of passionate fans and love from China. But now Carmelo Anthony is getting the same kind of treatment, if not more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carmelo Anthony’s inspiring words with Syracuse’s class of 2025

Carmelo Anthony has long been a Syracuse legend. And his connection to the university is still as strong as it was two decades ago. Recently, he came back to the JMA Wireless Dome to deliver the 2025 commencement speech for the graduating class. Standing on that stage, Carmelo called it a “full-circle moment,” sharing how special it was to return to this place.

He said, “Standing here in this Dome, this place, where I once played, sweat, dreamt, won and grew is very surreal for myself.” For Carmelo, the Dome wasn’t just a building; it was his “launchpad for my life,” the start of something big. Back then, his time with Syracuse’s Orange men’s basketball team led to a national championship in 2003 and set the tone for his career. Now he is a successful pro athlete, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and media personality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And yet, having so many personalities, Carmelo encouraged graduates to take that same spirit forward. “Take that Orange spirit into the world. Be bold, be kind. Be relentless. Live with a purpose. Give back. Honor your roots. Chase your dreams. And don’t be afraid to rewrite the script as you go,” he told all those young talents.

Despite his achievements, Melo reminded the graduates that challenges and setbacks were part of his journey as well. He urged them to keep pushing, to “pick themselves up when they fail,” and to never quit chasing what truly matters.