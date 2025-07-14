Fans Grow Tired of Magic Johnson After His Latest Update During Lakers Crisis

Every summer, Magic and his wife Cookie host their annual couples’ yacht trip. This year, it kicked off in Venice with gondola rides, rooftop dinners, and sunset views. He wrote, “Cookie and I had a spectacular day on vacation in Venice, Italy where we rode on the gondola, went shopping, and spent time sight seeing!” From there, they cruised to Croatia, then Sicily, Greece, and even Capri, hosting friends like the Peetes and Winfields. His post from Taormina read, “Cookie and I are so excited our friends Rodney and Holly Peete and John and Vicki Palmer joined us.”

But it’s not just the exotic destinations that grab attention. It’s the constant updates. Magic keeps his fans in the loop with photos of dinners, toga parties, and decked-out outfits. As the vacation wound down, he posted a few more pictures: one with Cookie, another alone on the yacht, and finally, a full family photo. Alongside that, he shared, “We had a great time and enjoyed some great food today at La Guérite in Cannes, France!” But it seems that some of the fans have had enough of the vacation updates.

Not everyone’s on board with Magic Johnson’s endless getaway

While Magic Johnson was soaking up the sun off the coast of Europe, some fans were scrolling with a raised eyebrow. The vacation looked luxurious, the smiles were wide, and the dinners? Always fine. But for a few followers, the constant flow of yacht updates was starting to feel more like déjà vu than delight. One user joked, “IG gotta start limiting the number of magics post per week 😂”—a playful nudge that captured a growing feeling among fans.

