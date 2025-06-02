Fans Rally Behind Charles Barkley as Shaquille O’Neal’s Trump Card Finally Falls on TNT Farewell Night

They always say, “All good things must come to an end,” and NBA fans are finally feeling that tough truth now. The Finals are here, officially wrapping up one of the wildest and most unpredictable playoffs we’ve seen in recent memory. To make things feel even worse, Inside the NBA’s decade-old run is reportedly coming to an emotional and bittersweet conclusion, too. Fans might not get to see those catfights between Shaq and Chuck anymore. Now, what once seemed unbelievable, it’s time to say goodbye to those NBA pundits who made our Tuesday and Thursday so special.

As Inside the NBA’s run winds down, the crew is giving fans a proper farewell. Since debuting in the 1989-90 season, the show delivered so many chaotic moments, hilarious pranks, and priceless chemistry that are hard to forget. When Charles Barkley joined the crew after the 2000-01 season. It instantly injected a new kind of unfiltered energy into the set. It reached its absolute peak when Shaquille O’Neal hopped aboard ten years later.

Now, after TNT’s latest television deal dropped NBA coverage, this beautiful, chaotic era is sadly on its last leg. Although Shaq, Chuck, Ernie, and Kenny Smith will definitely land somewhere else. To honor their journey, the Inside the NBA crew decided to celebrate everything with ceremonial championship rings fit for basketball broadcasting royalty, making everyone heavy on emotions. Shaq, a four-time NBA champion, broke down in tears right on the set, showing how deep these friendships truly run, whereas Charles Barkley shared a few words.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chuck, holding back his emotions, said, “Thanks, everybody in this room, for everything for these 25 years. We are so lucky.” Ernie Johnson followed up with, “This is really special, very thoughtful, this is the greatest family in TV history right here.” Those words carried weight, the kind only felt when something you love slips away. The entire crew on set stood up and clapped. As the celebrations settled, fans, on the other hand, found something to cheer, and the reactions are nothing but gems!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) Expand Post

Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith already know what it’s like to win a real championship ring. But, sadly, we can’t say the same for Charles Barkley. Chuck’s been clowned for years about not having a ring. And now he’s finally owned one. Watching him hold it up, grinning ear to ear, made fans everywhere tear up and smile at the same time. And after the video went online, fans didn’t miser to show that love.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react as Charles Barkley gets ‘a ring’

The moment Charles Barkley finally slipped on that ring, fans everywhere lost it, showing nothing but pure love for the Hall of Famer. One fan summed it up perfectly, writing, “Chuck finally got his ring 🙌 Love these guys!!” By the way, which reflected decades of built-up emotion. For years, Barkley became the lovable underdog of championship conversations, constantly teased for having an empty finger during ring talk. But this won’t be the case anymore.

Right after that, another fan chimed in, “Shaq finally caught Kobe and Chuck got his first one 🔥🔥 indeed the greatest crew!!!”. It’s no mystery that Shaq spent years trolling Chuck about his zero rings. And now seeing this playful rivalry settle with a smile felt truly wholesome. Another fan dropped a heartfelt message, saying, “Charles Finally Got His Ring! We Gonna Miss You Guys 🏀.” This comment honestly captures the bittersweet joy of this unexpected milestone. Chuck’s personality always connected with fans so much because he always kept it real and wore every heartbreak right on his sleeve.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rolling in next, one fan perfectly stated, “Chuck got one with his best team! Special!” which honestly might be the realest comment of them all. Barkley may not have won with Phoenix, but here, with this TNT crew, he finally earned his ring moment. Wrapping it up perfectly, another fan cracked, “I can hear Shaq now: ‘Chuck, how does it feel to have that ring on your finger?’ 😂” That line brought the whole celebration full circle because we all know Shaq’s going to ride that joke forever now.

Yet behind all that celebration, one big question hung in the air that nobody wanted to ask out loud. Will we ever see Charles, Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie together again, clowning each other like only they can? Only time will tell.