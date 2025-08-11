Gabrielle Union Gets Involved After Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Teammate Reveals True Feelings

Dwyane Wade’s NBA career was nothing short of legendary. Across 16 seasons, the Miami Heat icon captured three championships and earned Finals MVP honors in 2006. A 13-time All-Star and 2009 scoring champion, Wade also made three All-Defensive Second Teams, proving his impact on both ends. His relentless drives to the basket, clutch playoff moments, and leadership helped define an era. Many opponents and teammates admired his skills, but hearing praise from someone who once played alongside him carries an entirely different weight. That is exactly what happened with Michael Beasley.

Just last year, Wade’s former teammate Michael Beasley openly reflected on his first impression of the star guard. Speaking on “The OGs,” he admitted, “D-Wade was the first basketball player I’ve ever looked at, it’s like, ‘he might be better than you… That’s the only…” When pressed, someone else repeated, “He might be better than you.” Beasley continued, “I used to be so- when I was 19, I used to tell myself, nah, you just ain’t getting the minutes…” His honesty gave fans a rare glimpse of what it felt like facing Wade’s greatness as a young player.

Recently, a fan-run Wade account resurfaced the clip on Instagram, writing, “D-Wade had Beas shook when he realized just how truly great he was. 🔥” Gabrielle Union, Wade’s wife, joined the conversation by reposting it on her Instagram story with the caption, “Killa Beas.” Even Wade reacted in the comments with a simple, “🤝.” The exchange shows how a single moment of respect between players can resonate years later. It also reminded fans that sometimes, greatness is most clearly recognized by those who’ve been up close.

(This is a developing story)