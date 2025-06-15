Gary Payton Emotionally Confesses About Son Gary Payton II After Spilling Details on Strained Ties

For many NBA players, legacy is about trophies, All-Star appearances, and stats. But for Gary Payton Sr., retirement brought a different desire: to pass the game on to his son. Known as “The Glove,” Payton built his name through lockdown defense, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and nine All-Star nods. So it’s not surprising that he had his hopes high for his son, Gary Payton II, as the latter made his way into the NBA as well. Payton Sr. hoped that his son would carry the torch! But chasing that legacy strained their bond more than he expected.

Back when Payton II was still finding his place, the father was blunt. He didn’t sugarcoat anything. “I criticized my son so much, man. I just told him it wasn’t gonna be nothing. And he proved me wrong,” he admitted. Gary Payton Sr. explained he was judging his son through his own lens. But eventually, his son proved him wrong. And this led the 56-year-old to realize something important: they shared a name, not a path. His son had to find his own way in the league. And it was only from then on could the mending of the relationship could begin. That realization came full circle this year.

In a Father’s Day video, Gary Payton Sr. proudly showed a photo of himself standing beside his son, who was holding the 2022 NBA championship trophy. “This picture is really special to me, too,” he said. His voice carried both pride and reflection. “To see them beat Boston Celtics on their home floor and then me and my son take this picture.” For him, witnessing his son on the big stage winning a championship was a proud moment. In his words, “This was one of the greatest moments I ever had in my life to see my son win a championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in 2022, the Warriors clinched the title with GP II playing a key role. He dropped 15 points with 5 rebounds in Game 5 against the Celtics. Payton Sr. recalled, “I think we’re only the five father and sons to win the NBA championship.” The other duos achieving this feat include Matt Guokas Sr. and Jr., Rick and Brent Barry, Bill and Luke Walton, and Mychal and Klay Thompson. That company shows how rare and special their bond truly is.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA India (@nbaindia) Expand Post

For Payton Sr., this wasn’t about rewriting his legacy. It was about watching his son write his own. After years of tough lessons and distance, the proud father stood beside a man who had earned his place, not by being the next Gary Payton, but by being Gary Payton II.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Gary Payton Sr. celebrated back when Payton II won the championship

Although the video of Gary Payton Sr. emotionally discussing his son’s 2022 championship surfaced just this year, the feelings he shared weren’t new. That moment… seeing his son, Gary Payton II, lift the Larry O’Brien trophy with the Warriors clearly still lives in his heart. After the Warriors won the championship back then, Payton Sr. simply stated, “I think it’s more satisfying for me seeing him today.” For a man who waited over a decade to win his own ring, that says a lot.

His own 2006 title with the Miami Heat came after years of grinding in the league. But watching his son break through every setback, from being cut multiple times to nearly walking away from the game, hit deeper. “All he did for six years, struggling the way he’s struggled and everybody cutting him and not giving him the opportunity — and he comes in and play big like this,” Payton said back then. That pride, mixed with reflection, showed a father feeling something stronger than just victory.

USA Today via Reuters November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) shoots the basketball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This sense of appreciation for his son’s journey hasn’t just stayed on the court either. A couple of months ago, Payton Sr. took to Instagram to back his youngest son, Julian, in a new venture. He posted, “Please support my son new business!” and added, “PROUD OF YOU,” alongside a logo for Julian’s brand. It wasn’t about selling anything; it was about showing up, something he admitted he hadn’t always done before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After years of being a demanding presence in his kids’ lives, Payton Sr. seems to be growing into a more supportive father figure. Whether it’s the NBA Finals or a fresh business idea, he’s learning how to celebrate his sons for who they are, not who he wanted them to be.