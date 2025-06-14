Spurs Legend Mocks Victor Wembanyama’s Shaolin Look Even as Rigid Training Schedule Comes to Light

For years, Marvel made us believe aliens only land in America. Turns out, one’s been chilling in China, and it’s Victor Wembanyama. Yep, the 7’3” phenom, the guy who moves like a guard and blocks like a skyscraper, is out in China. Victor showed up rocking a monk’s robe and a clean-shaven head, catching everyone’s eye. Media outlets jumped on it, and so did NBA legends. One of the first to notice? None other than “The Iceman” George Gervin himself.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t there for a holiday trip. The Spurs star is deep in a 10-day stay at a Shaolin Temple in Zhengzhou. And no, this isn’t your typical offseason getaway with fancy resorts and poolside selfies. This place is famous for Chan meditation, Shaolin Kung Fu, ancient Chinese medicine, and all kinds of soul-cleansing rituals. And Victor’s going all in too, even shaving his head to embrace the local tradition. And the Spurs legend George Gervin couldn’t resist chiming in with a comment. Yep, “The Iceman” had thoughts.

On a recent episode of the Run It Back podcast, George Gervin was asked where he sees Victor in two years. And in classic Iceman style, he couldn’t resist cracking a joke about Victor’s new monk look. “Well, I hope he grows his hair back,” Gervin joked. Well, that’s George for you, he doesn’t generally beat to mock. To explain why he doesn’t like this new look of Victor, George said, “No, I like people being themselves, and not being influenced about anything until they took time enough to, you know, to learn about it.” So, Gervin believes that before you plunge into a culture, you gotta truly understand it. Learn its meaning, feel its weight, and then choose if it fits you.

While George stayed skeptical, he made it clear this kind of soul-searching doesn’t happen in just a few days. Still, he didn’t dodge the real question. Getting serious for a moment, Gervin said, “He (Victor Wembanyama) is a special individual… In next two years, if he stays healthy, I mean, y’all know he could really be the face.” Even if he’s not sold on Victor’s monk makeover, George knows talent when he sees it. He truly believes Victor’s got what it takes to lead the Spurs’ future.

And honestly, if this healing trip to China works out, Victor might just come back sharper than ever. A recent video of him training inside the temple went viral, and this guy’s already showing signs of bouncing back.

A Spurs insider lifts the curtain on Victor Wembanyama’s intense Shaolin temple training sessions

The Spurs star is deep in a Shaolin Temple grind, and an insider just spilled what’s really going down behind those ancient walls. Victor Wembanyama‘s rookie year started like a movie. Wemby was wrecking defenses, swatting shots, and pulling up from deep like a 7’4″ guard. For a minute, it felt like he might snag both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Then came the curveball. A blood clot in his right shoulder shut everything down, leaving fans stunned and the Spurs scrambling. The numbers he left behind? Filthy. Victor dropped over 24 points a night, grabbed 11 boards, swatted nearly four shots, and even dished out close to four assists. Oh, and he hoisted 403 threes while blocking 176 shots. That’s a stat line no one in NBA history’s touched. Not even close.

via Imago Jan 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now, after months off the court, he’s going through a different kind of grind. Spurs reporter Dusty Garza just dropped some details on X about “Shaolin Wemby,” and it’s legit. Apparently, Victor’s up at 4:30 every morning to run with the monks, trains through the temple grounds, eats off-site, then runs again before evening classes. Tourists barely get a glimpse.

If this spiritual boot camp works out, Victor could roll back into the Vegas Summer League as a whole new beast. Forget what you saw last season. This version might be faster, meaner, and hungrier. And if that happens? The league better buckle up.