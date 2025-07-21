Gilbert Arenas Is On Emotional Rollercoaster After Clippers’ Chris Paul Move

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chris Paul’s time in San Antonio felt like a quiet chapter. He joined the Spurs last season on a one-year, $10.9 million deal, and while his scoring dipped, his leadership stayed sharp. Paul averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game, still showing flashes of brilliance at age 40. But as the season wrapped up, his contract expired, leaving everyone wondering: What’s next for CP3? That question just got answered, and the NBA world wasn’t ready for it.

Surprisingly, Paul is returning to where it all clicked for him: the Los Angeles Clippers. After weeks of speculation, the 12-time All-Star signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with L.A. This could be his final season, a farewell tour of sorts, and what better place than the team he once led with passion from 2011 to 2017? While the Clippers’ past efforts to build around Kawhi Leonard haven’t worked, this move brings not only a seasoned vet but also cap flexibility for more stars.

However, not everyone is celebrating. Gilbert Arenas took to Instagram with a mix of frustration and heartbreak. “This is… what’s going on, man?” he began, clearly baffled. Then came the emotional spiral. “You already been there! What are you doubling back to your ex for?” he asked, comparing the move to returning to a relationship that didn’t work. And just like that, his hopes for CP3 joining his favorite squad crumbled.

The way Arenas put it, fans were expecting something big, maybe a Beal or a surprising combo. But instead, Paul’s choice left them in disbelief. “If she was stinking before she’s stinking now,” Arenas said, blending humor and disappointment. But as the video continued on, Arenas started to calm down a little bit. He said, “You know what? I’m- I’m- I’m good. I’m good. You know what? Let’s go Clippers. F—k it,” appearing to have accepted the situation.

However, he jumped back into frustration at the end, “I can’t be that the b—h still stinks.” It seems that the move just doesn’t makes sense to him.

(This is a developing story)

