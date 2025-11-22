How Did Rodney Rogers Die? Details on Former Suns Star’s Cause Of Death, Wife, Family & Net Worth

The basketball community is grieving after the passing of former NBA star and Wake Forest legend Rodney Rogers on November 21, 2025, at age 54. Wake Forest University Athletics confirmed the news, honoring his lasting influence. The announcement has left fans, former teammates, and coaches at a loss for words, and everyone is wondering what happened to him at this age.

What happened to Rodney Rogers? What was the cause of death?

Rodney Rogers died from natural causes related to the spinal cord injury he sustained in 2008. His wife, Faye Rogers, provided this specific detail in a family statement.

Faye, in a statement shared, “Rodney Rogers, an NBA legend who played 12 years in the league, passed away on November 21, 2025, from natural causes related to the spinal cord injury he sustained on November 28, 2008.”

Rogers passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. His death was not sudden, as he had faced long-term health challenges, and complications from pneumonia ultimately became too much for his body to withstand. The illness was made even harder to fight because of the condition he had lived with since his paralysis, adding a difficult layer to an already courageous battle.

“The last 18 years have been both challenging and profoundly blessed. Through every moment, Rodney remained a light, positive, motivated, and full of the quiet strength that inspired everyone around him,” Faye Rogers said.

Even the NBA, in its presser, paid tribute to the departed soul.

Who was Rodney Rogers’ wife? All about his family

Rodney Rogers is survived by his devoted wife, Faye Rogers, who stood by him through every challenge following his accident. Her unwavering support became a defining pillar of his life. Rogers’ legacy continues through his children, each connected to the sport he loved.

His daughter, Roddreka, is an assistant coach for the Georgia State women’s team after a standout career at Georgia Tech (2013-16). His son, Rodney Rogers II, and his daughter, Rydeiah, a former NC State player, also carry forward the family’s basketball tradition.

What was Rodney Rogers’ net worth at the time of his death?

Over his 12-year NBA career, Rodney Rogers earned a total of $26,721,600 in salary alone, according to reports. His highest single-season salary was $3,075,600 during the 2003-04 season with the Brooklyn Nets. This substantial career earnings provided financial stability for his family after his playing days were over.

During his time with the Phoenix Suns, Rodney Rogers delivered the most celebrated individual season of his career, earning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award for the 1999-2000 season. He provided a major scoring punch off the bench, averaging 13.8 points per game that year. His versatile play as a forward who could stretch the floor was a key component of the Suns’ offensive strategy.

Rogers’ financial situation was crucial in managing the immense costs associated with his care after his accident. Annual medical expenses for his condition were reported to be around $400,000. This included the cost of a nearly $90,000 wheelchair and the requirement for full-time nursing care!

What happened in the 2008 accident, and how did he overcome it?

The tragic turning point in Rodney Rogers’ life occurred on November 28, 2008. He was riding an all-terrain vehicle in the woods of rural Vance County, North Carolina, when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. The accident resulted in a broken neck and left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Following the accident, Rogers was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a specialized facility for catastrophic injury rehabilitation. Despite the profound life change, he refused to let his spirit be broken. He and his wife established The Rodney Rogers Foundation to offer financial assistance and hope to others living with spinal cord injuries.

His wife, Faye, played a pivotal role in his recovery, famously telling him he had to stop feeling sorry for himself and use his story to help others. Rogers became a powerful symbol of resilience, using his platform to spread a message of perseverance and positivity, inspiring countless individuals facing similar challenges.