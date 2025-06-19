Iman Shumpert Addresses Fake Allegations in Emotional Rant Days After Jalen Brunson Truth Bomb

Back in 2011, Iman Shumpert was drafted seventeenth overall by the Knicks, instantly showing his worth with his athletic defense. He played in New York until 2015, guarding top scorers and taking pride in his gritty game. Fast forward to 2022, and Jalen Brunson arrives on the Knicks scene, earning the nickname “Captain Clutch” for his big-time plays. Shumpert has been vocal in his respect for Brunson, recently even saying that the Knicks were relying on him too much. While his prediction turned out to be true, that wasn’t criticism; it was concern.

Recently, Iman offered advice that went beyond just defense or stats. “I think Jalen Brunson’s evolution happens from this loss,” he told Carmelo Anthony on a podcast. When asked what kind of evolution, Iman replied, “His evolution is realizing that he’s a point guard. Realizing that you don’t just get to be Andy on Toy Story, n—a. Like that’s what a point guard is. You’re Andy on Toy Story.” He didn’t want Brunson to change who he is, but to elevate others. “It don’t take nothing but four, five assists a game to activate these n—-s and make them feel like they part of some s—.”

However, the tone recently shifted. An Instagram post by DH12 Above the Rim stirred trouble. In the video they shared, Iman Shumpert could be seen losing his cool over a friend’s statement. Iman quickly fired back: “What? Jalen, listen, Jalen, I love you.” But when accused of clip farming, he didn’t hold back. “I’m clip— You think this is clip farming shorty? You think I’ll let Jalen Brunson get down on me?” His voice cracked with disbelief over such an accusation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even though he admitted that he loves Jalen Brunson, he made sure not to let the disrespect slide. He stated, “You thought he was gonna 6’1’’, back me down, and shoot a motherf—— pull-up in the lane?” Well, someone fired shots, but it was Brunson who ended up receiving the hits.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DH12 Above the Rim (@dh12abovetherim) Expand Post

In another video, Iman reminded everyone that his name wasn’t built on talk, it was built on matchups. “I had to guard every one of y’all that called y’all self a superstar,” he said. He described how coaches trusted him to lock down elite scorers, night in and night out. “When I played on all y’all team, y’all a– was like Iman guard him,” he said. His voice carried that mix of frustration and pride. He wasn’t bitter, just tired of being forgotten. “Everybody’s got that competitive attitude,” he said. But for Iman, it wasn’t just an attitude. It was the job he did, game after game, without excuses.

Recently, Shumpert further stirred the Brunson pot with an interesting take on the Knicks’ top job.

Iman Shumpert shocks panel with unexpected pick to lead Knicks into new Era

Iman Shumpert has never been afraid to speak his mind, and during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he did just that. While on ESPN’s Hoop Streams with Vanessa Richardson and Brian Windhorst, the former Knicks guard offered a coaching suggestion no one saw coming. Instead of pitching a seasoned head coach, he threw in a personal curveball: Rick Brunson, Jalen Brunson’s father and current Knicks assistant coach.

“I think it’s time, they’re going to put Rick Brunson in there. I think it’s time,” Shumpert declared confidently. “Go ahead, let Rick do it. His son’s already playing point guard. Head of the snake, head of the snake. He’s an extension of the head of the snake.” The conviction in his voice caught both hosts off guard. Windhorst paused before admitting, “I have not heard that yet, I mean that’s an interesting concept.”

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up with father and coach Rick Brunson before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It wasn’t just the surprise of the name; it was the deeper basketball logic behind it. Shumpert, who played in a high-pressure Knicks environment himself, understands the need for cohesion and locker room respect. Windhorst acknowledged as much, adding, “Whoever it is has to be a guy who has the respect of the locker room immediately.” While Rick Brunson may not be the top name on everyone’s list, his history with the team and bond with Jalen give him something rare: immediate trust.

The Knicks, fresh off parting ways with Tom Thibodeau despite a deep playoff run, are in a strange spot. The front office insists it’s about chasing a championship. “This pursuit led us to the difficult decision,” the team said in its statement. Whether Rick Brunson truly has a shot or not, Iman’s comment made one thing clear: the locker room voice matters now more than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad