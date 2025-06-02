Indiana’s Dream Run Triggers Tributes to Reggie Miller as Ex-Pacer Gets Emotional

Back in the ABA days, the Indiana Pacers were a powerhouse, grabbing titles in 1970, 1972, and 1973. But after the merger with the NBA, things slowly shifted. The franchise hasn’t lifted a championship trophy yet. The closest they got? Well, that was back in 2000 when they reached the NBA Finals. But still they couldn’t crack the code and fell apart against the Lakers. Since then, not even a sniff of the Finals. And finally, after all those years of struggle, the team seems to have finally found itself as something shifted. The dream that felt distant for years finally became real.

The 2025 Eastern Conference Finals brought the Pacers face-to-face with their old rivals, the New York Knicks. Each matchup was intense, and the Pacers showed their grit that they weren’t going to let go of the opportunity they finally got. And with the score of 3-2 going into Game 6, they shut down their rivals with a 125-108 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Pascal Siakam dropped 31 points and earned the series MVP. Tyrese Haliburton chipped in with 21, including 11 crucial ones in the final quarter. That win sealed it: Indiana was going to the Finals for the first time in 25 years.

What’s more? As the Pacers pulled off a landslide victory, Pacers legend Reggie Miller was right there showing support to the team he gave his whole NBA career to. He was there alongside his former teammate Jalen Rose. After the final buzzer, Rose posted a heartfelt photo of them hugging on his Instagram story. His caption read, “Forever Grateful for Big Bro @reggiemillertnt @pacers.” Miller didn’t say a word but reposted the story, letting the moment speak for itself. It was a silent acknowledgment of the nod he received from his former teammate. But what’s so special about their relationship?

Well, Reggie and Jalen weren’t just teammates; they were the backbone of that 2000 playoff run. They each scored over 40 points in Game 1 of the semifinals against Philly. That moment was historic, to say the least. No other Pacers duo had ever done that in the same playoff game. Their bond was built through fire as they tried to break the curse that marred the team. This explains why the duo looked so overwhelmed with emotion in the picture.

NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller

After all, finally, after all those years, the Pacers have another shot at gaining their first championship! Will they be able to do so? Only time will tell.

Reggie Miller’s farewell to TNT adds emotion to Pacers’ historic night

While the Pacers’ victory over the Knicks was unforgettable, it wasn’t the only thing tugging at Reggie Miller’s heart. That same night marked the final NBA broadcast on TNT, closing a long-running chapter for both the league and its broadcast family. The Eastern Conference Finals didn’t just crown Indiana, but it also quietly closed the curtain on a legacy that stretched over two decades. And for Miller, it was more than a job. It was home.

Reggie didn’t hide his emotions as he signed off for the final time with TNT. He began his farewell with gratitude, saying, “Well, think about my life. I’m very fortunate. I’ve only known two things. 18 years with one franchise in this building with Indiana Pacers. and 19 years with Turner… This has been an unbelievable ride.” The timing was bittersweet. Just as Indiana reached new heights, Miller was closing a major chapter of his own.

In a heartfelt moment, Miller turned his appreciation to his longtime broadcast partner. “But, you know, I’ve had a lot of partners at this place. I’ve been with one the longest. I’ve got to thank you, Mr. Kevin Harlan.” The chemistry between the two had become a staple for fans. Now, it was reaching its final act on TNT. Still, Reggie made sure to say what mattered most.

“What you do is absolutely tremendous,” he told Harlan. “You’re the best in the business. I know you don’t like a lot of compliments, but thank you for making my job so much easier…” It didn’t stop there. He went beyond the court and the broadcast booth. “You’ve made me a better father just by listening and watching you and Annie as an example.”

Though it was the end of an era, it’s not goodbye forever. Starting next season, fans will still hear Miller’s voice, this time with NBC.