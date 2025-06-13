Insider Reveals Michael Jordan’s True Thoughts on NBC Job Amid $40 Million Salary Dispute

Michael Jordan, long hailed as the greatest in basketball, is stepping into something new. For the 2025–26 NBA season, MJ will join NBC as a special contributor, his first official broadcasting role since 2003. While it’s still unclear how often he’ll appear or in what format, NBC says Jordan’s involvement will come through pre-recorded segments. Fans are hyped to see him back on screen. But naturally, some critics are already asking: Will Jordan really commit to this or just show up once or twice?

Fueling the debate is a swirling rumor that NBC is paying Jordan $40 million per year. But ClutchPoints recently shut that down. According to their source, the figure is wildly inflated and nowhere near the truth. NBC has kept quiet, but the huge figure speaks for itself; it simply doesn’t seem to be plausible. After all, Charles Barkley reportedly earns half that from TNT, and Jordan’s supposed deal would top his highest single-season NBA salary. Now that would be a windfall if it were true, but it seems for now that it’s not. But one question still lingers in many minds: Is MJ serious about this new venture? Noah Eagle, one of his future co-workers, has opened up.

When asked by Brandon Contes on Awful Announcing about how much he knows about MJ’s role, Eagle shared, “Not really a ton. I was told that he is legitimately excited.” He credited John Miller, a veteran at NBC Sports, for making the deal happen. Miller has known Jordan for decades, so Eagle straight asked him the question. “I asked him, I said, ‘Is he legitimately in on this?’ and he was like, ‘Yes, he is fully, fully in.'” Though Eagle admitted he doesn’t know the exact plan, he added, “Whatever that means, it’s great.”

Eagle continued, “I just love the fact that I can walk around and be like, ‘Hey, you know my colleague? Like, who’s that?’ You know, ‘Michael Jordan, no big deal.’” He said he’s probably been a bit annoying mentioning it, but is excited to watch MJ evolve. In his words, “I just know that he goes all in on anything he does. So I look forward to watching him grow as a broadcaster now as well.”

Moreover, Eagle also expressed enthusiasm for working with legends like Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter, who’ve joined NBC as well. “You want to be around people that love basketball the level of those guys,” he added. So, will MJ be a frequent face or a once-in-a-while icon? That’s still unclear. But one thing’s certain, his name alone has already lit up the court again.

Stephen A. Smith says the real Michael Jordan is coming, and he won’t hold back

Stephen A. Smith is already setting the tone for what fans should expect from Michael Jordan’s return! While Jordan’s broadcasting role with NBC remains somewhat mysterious, Smith made one thing clear: don’t expect a watered-down version of MJ on TV. “Let me tell you something about Michael Jordan. He’s going to be brutally honest. He’s not gonna be somebody that’s gonna be passive…” That’s the energy Smith says Jordan will bring to the screen.

Jordan has mostly stayed behind the scenes, especially with his focus on ventures like 23XI Racing. But according to Smith, that hasn’t stopped him from weighing in behind closed doors. In fact, Smith shared that MJ often reacts to sports commentary in real time. “I’m literally talking about getting a call — ‘What the hell did you, what the hell did I just hear you say — call me. Call me now.” The idea of Jordan staying quiet about basketball? Stephen A. isn’t buying it.

Critics like Tim Legler may be cautious about Jordan’s shift to media, but Smith doesn’t see the need to tread lightly. He trusts MJ to speak his mind and promises to hold him accountable if he doesn’t. “If he is, he’s going to have to deal with me because I’m going to be in his ear telling him, ‘Oh, we getting shy now. That’s what we doing. That’s what — that’s what we doing. That ain’t the MJ I know.”

Smith expects the same fire from Jordan that fans saw during The Last Dance. That version of MJ captivated audiences with sharp insights and zero sugar-coating. If NBC lets him bring that edge to their coverage, basketball fans are in for something unforgettable.