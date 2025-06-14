Institution That Saved Bill Walton Receives $729,547 Through Late NBA Legend’s Memories

Some legends leave their mark on the court. Others keep building their story long after they’re gone. Bill Walton, the 2× NBA champion, falls in both camps. This legend collected everything a player dreams of. NBA titles, a Finals MVP, a Hall of Fame spot, and even a retired jersey. Now, even though Walton’s no longer with us, his legacy still breathes life. How? Through an auction that’s putting his personal memorabilia up for grabs. And it’s a bittersweet reminder that while legends fade, their stories refuse to die.

Last Thursday, a piece of basketball history hit the auction block. A collection of personal items from the late Bill Walton went up for sale. This auction featured rare, one-of-a-kind memorabilia tracing Walton’s entire basketball journey, from his days at Helix High School to his NBA prime. Jerseys, awards, and personal keepsakes were all on the table. This auction was more of a time capsule of Bill Walton’s one-of-a-kind life. Hunt Auctions lined up nearly 300 pieces. But the best part?

Every dollar raised went straight to UC San Diego Health’s Orthopedic Department. According to Hunt Auctions, it was a fitting tribute for a man whose heart was just as big as his game. It covered everything from his early days’ shooting hoops in La Mesa to his star-making run at UCLA. Bidders had his first rim ($1,656), his UCLA 32 jersey ($258,500), Phil Knight signed copy of Shoe Dog ($10,105), watches, game-worn jerseys, the 1977 Trail Blazers Championship ring ($188,000), and even relics from his long, weird ride as a die-hard Grateful Dead cymbal ($39,375).

A recent Instagram carousel spilled the tea on some big-ticket sales, too. His letter of intent to UCLA ($2937.50), his 1986 championship ring ($95,715), and a Trail Blazers jersey from the 1997-98 season ($131,625) were among the standout sales. And the final total? A staggering of $729,547 total. And all headed straight to UC San Diego Health’s Orthopedic Department. So it wasn’t just an auction. It was a love letter to Walton’s legacy and the place that helped put him back on his feet. But why did all that auction money head to UC San Diego Health’s Orthopedic Department?

For Bill Walton, it was personal. His NBA career, as brilliant as it was, got derailed by a brutal list of injuries. In 14 seasons, he actually missed more games than he played, 680 out, 488 in. Walton once laid it out plainly: “My injuries piled up. Bad back, broken bones, ankle and foot problems, broken hands and wrists, knee injuries, and broken noses.” By his own count, he went through 38 orthopedic surgeries. That’s not a stat usually found on a basketball card.

His longtime friend and broadcasting partner Jim Gray spent years digging up every possible treatment lead, refusing to give up. Finally, he connected Walton with UCSD’s Dr. Steve Garfin, a surgeon who pioneered minimally invasive spine surgery. It’s done through the side of the body, dodging the usual front-and-back approach. For Walton, it was a lifesaver.

From agony to relief: Bill Walton’s comeback journey

A few weeks ago, the sports world buzzed over Michael Jordan’s iconic Fleer rookie card hitting the auction block. Now, it was Bill Walton’s turn. But his story hits a little differently. From the outside, Bill Walton’s NBA life looked like a highlight reel. Clutch shots, championship nights, and roaring crowds, the stuff every baller dreams about. But when the lights dimmed, and he was on his bed, it wasn’t cheers waiting for him. It was pain. Relentless, unforgiving pain. Those endless injuries didn’t just cut his career short; they robbed him of everyday peace.

“My heart was still willing, my body no longer worked,” Walton once confessed. Forced off the court, he found a second act as a broadcaster. His quirky, off-the-wall commentary made games a little weirder and a lot more fun. But the agony never clocked out. Bill tried every fix in the book. Nothing worked.

“I couldn’t sit, stand, or even lie down,” he admitted later. “I couldn’t work, speak, think, or care for myself, I ate my meals lying face down on the floor.” That’s how dark it got. Until Dr. Steve Garfin came along. A new kind of spine surgery offered Bill one last shot at relief. And, for the first time in years, something actually worked.

About eight months post-surgery, Walton felt it, not just less pain, but real, life-changing relief. “I was doing some gentle weightlifting when I realized my agonizing pain was gone,” he recalled. That moment wasn’t just about pain leaving; it was about hope returning. So yes, when over $729,000 from his memorabilia auction goes to the hospital that saved his life, it hits differently. It’s not just a donation. It’s a thank you, wrapped in legacy.