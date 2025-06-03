Isiah Thomas Rallies NBA World Against Michael Jordan GOAT Claim After Derrick Rose’s Statement

When people talk about basketball greatness, a lot manage to skip over Isiah Thomas. Despite his great NBA career, somehow, he doesn’t always get the first nod. But he should! He had the leadership of a coach, the handles of a magician, and a mindset that never cracked under pressure. A 12-time All-Star, two-time NBA champ, and Finals MVP, Isiah was surgical. His ability to rise in critical moments left even his rivals respecting him. That’s what makes it special when others, especially former competitors, step up to remind us of his greatness.

Take Derrick Rose, for instance. As a Chicago icon and the youngest MVP, Rose didn’t pick Jordan or Kobe as his GOAT. He chose Thomas. “My G.O.A.T. now is Isiah Thomas because he’s from Chicago,” Rose said during a recent interview. He pointed out how Thomas beat Bird, Magic, and Jordan in their prime. Rose added, “I used to say MJ…but I’m not a two-guard. I don’t score like him at all.” His praise was honest and personal. It was more focused on the matching styles, but it doesn’t diminish the compliments in any manner. If anything, it speaks more about the caliber of player Thomas was.

Following Rose’s lead, Isiah Thomas posted something bold on Instagram. “Isiah Thomas is the ONLY player in @nbahistory to defeat three league MVPs in consecutive NBA Playoff runs — and then win back-to-back championships.” And he is not bragging when he makes such a claim! That’s a fact. His rivalry with Jordan is pretty well known, and with this post, it can be seen that he is staking his claim for the throne of the Greatest!

And it seems that others agree too! Former NBA player Matt Barnes shared the post on his story. He wrote, “Definitely one of the 🐐 Salute OG @isiahthomas 🫡” and “My childhood 🙏🏻.” When guys like Barnes back your claim, it reminds people you’ve earned every word.

In his post, he dropped a full breakdown of this incredible feat! Let’s rewind to 1988. That year, Thomas took on the giants: Jordan, Bird, and Magic, and only fell narrowly to the Lakers in the finals. What made it even more special? He did it on a bad ankle. Then came 1989. What did he do? Just casually swept Magic’s Lakers. By 1990, he wasn’t done proving himself. He beat Jordan again (yes, again) and walked away with the Finals MVP.

Now, here’s something that really puts it all in perspective: no Top 50 teammates. No superstar sidekicks. Just raw determination, skill, and that signature Isiah Thomas grit. His shooting in the Finals? A blistering 55.8% from three across three straight appearances.

Isiah Thomas breaks silence on ‘controversial’ label over Jordan rivalry

Isiah Thomas isn’t backing down… not from his record, and definitely not from the controversy. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Thomas addressed why he’s often labeled “controversial” when talking about his playoff history with Michael Jordan. With a calm but firm tone, he opened up about his thoughts. “I don’t run away from it,” he said. “Fortunately for me, I’m probably one of the only people that can walk around this Earth and say, in playoff competition, I beat Jordan more than he beat me.”

What makes this statement sting or shine, depending on where you stand, is that it’s statistically true. Thomas holds a 12-10 playoff edge over Jordan, one that came from years of gritty Eastern Conference battles between the Pistons and Bulls. But that honesty hasn’t always been well received. “I would put Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird in that same conversation. For some reason, that makes me controversial,” Thomas added, clearly aware of the reaction his truth tends to spark.

He also spoke about not changing the way he talks just to avoid criticism. “I’m ok with winning if winning comes with that controversy,” Thomas said. “I’m not going to lose to him just so some people can be satisfied.” His words reflect how he sees the debate, not as trash talk, but as defending his legacy.

Thomas made it clear that he won’t stay quiet about what he accomplished. “I don’t mind talking about my history and my basketball accomplishments,” he said. “When I talk about them, I’m sorry, I did win.” He ended by saying, “If you prefer me to ignore that I won, I don’t know how that works.”

And it turns out, just enough people are ready to notice him, and give him his long-due flowers.