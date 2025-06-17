Jalen Rose Drops Motivational Bomb Over Prestigious Michigan Honor Days After Bold Detroit Initiative

“I always felt like it was my duty…to help my community, help my family, and help my people.” Those were the words of Jalen Rose, a proud Detroit native and 2017 Michigan Basketball Hall of Famer, who is glad he made it a practice. But long before sharing that heartfelt sentiment, Rose had already been walking the talk. This former NBA star has spent years uplifting his hometown through mentorship, philanthropy, and youth programs. And now, after decades of unwavering commitment, Rose finally received the recognition he earned. And not alone, he chose to inspire many as he dropped his latest motivation.

Jalen Rose has always been a man fortunate enough to give back. And the city of Detroit has always made sure those good deeds don’t go unnoticed. The Detroit News recently honored Jalen Rose with the prestigious Michiganian of the Year Award. This follows accolades like the National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award and the Bob Lanier Community Impact Award. Now firmly in a position to give back, Rose has made it clear he’s not slowing down. His mission-driven work just landed him another top-tier honor. And it likely won’t be the last.

In a recent Instagram post, Jalen Rose gave fans a glimpse of his latest achievement. The President’s Medal of Excellence from the University of Michigan. This carousel post showed several photos of Rose dressed sharp in a slick black suit, flashing that unmistakable smile. All these, while proudly wearing the prestigious medal. In his caption, he wrote, “Honored to receive the University of Michigan’s President’s Medal of Excellence. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” And honored he is, proud to carry both the medal and the weight of his community’s hopes. But Rose didn’t stop there.

In that same post, Jalen Rose shared exactly how he felt after receiving such a prestigious honor. He left followers with a message of grit and consistency. He added, “Here’s your #MondayMotivation reminder: Show up even when it’s hard. Let your work speak volumes. Keep pushing—especially when no one’s watching, eventually, they will all see!” It was a timely reminder from such a rare talent that real recognition comes not from the spotlight. But from relentless, unseen work that eventually forces the world to pay attention.

Expand Post

Alongside those photos, there were video clips from the university, detailing exactly why Rose earned this honor. From his decades of community leadership to his deep-rooted connection with Detroit, the university made it clear this recognition was long overdue. While Jalen Rose was back in Detroit, he didn’t just accept his award and disappear. True to form, he stuck around and threw his support behind yet another initiative for the same community that raised him.

Detroit native Jalen Rose throws his support behind the inspiring ‘Golf With Us’ program

After returning to his alma mater for such a major honor, Detroit native Jalen Rose continues proving why he’s one of his city’s most reliable advocates. On Monday afternoon, Rose joined forces with Dominic Zvada on Detroit’s northeast side to support the Golf With Us clinic. The initiative, launched earlier this year at The Masters in Augusta, has already made a huge impact. In just a few months, it’s created affordable access to golf for more than 75,000 kids nationwide. Through a partnership with Youth on Course, rounds are now available for $5 or less at thousands of participating courses.

For Jalen Rose, showing up for programs like this isn’t optional; it’s a responsibility. “It’s very important, because young people get exposed to what’s in their proximity,” he told reporters at the event. Rose stressed that for many kids in underrepresented communities, dreams often follow what they see around them.

“Many say an athlete, an entertainer, a rapper but in sports it’s mostly they want to be a basketball player or football player because that’s what’s in their proximity. They’ve seen so many young people come out of their communities to be successful in those sports,” Rose explained. And that’s exactly what makes Golf With Us so vital.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Team Jalen honorary coach Jalen Rose waves during introductions before the Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s what we’re trying to do with golf, trying to have that expansion so they have that same enthusiasm and see an opportunity for success,” by opening new lanes for kids to explore a sport like golf, Jalen Rose hopes it inspires the same passion and ambition they’ve long found in courts and stadiums.