Jalen Williams’ Scottie Pippen Role Gains Support Amid Inevitable Jordan Comparison and Fallout Echoes

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now in the driving seat in the NBA finals with their 120-109 win over the Indiana Pacers in game 5. And while MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was at his imperious best again, dropping 31 points and 10n assists, it was Jalen Williams who stole the show with his unforgettable performance. How did he do that? Well, he put up a career-high 40 points, fueling OKC’s push toward their first NBA title. With 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, he’s shining without overshadowing SGA. Strange! Doesn’t that remind us of a certain pair who played for the Bulls in their ’90s heyday?

So, how did the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen talk even begin? It picked up steam when ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pointed to Williams’ impact beside the 2025 MVP. He stated, “The big thing that was the difference-maker in Game 4 was how SGA worked with Jalen Williams.” Moreover, he added, “There are people in this league who believe that Jalen Williams can have a Scottie Pippen-like career.” Windhorst highlighted how Williams’ chemistry with SGA has become a weapon in the Finals, giving the Thunder its sharpest edge.

This idea gained even more weight when Gilbert Arenas jumped into the conversation. On Twitter, he wrote, “Jalen Williams is the Scottie Pippen to SGA’s Jordan.” In the video he shared, Arenas added, “He understands who he is and what he’s willing to do, he understands his role. So that means moving forward, there would never be no clash. He understands who he is to him, just like Scotty Pippen knew who he was to MJ.”

Arenas further added that Jalen is still learning, making mistakes, but adjusting fast. “He’s learning in real time, making mistakes in real time, adjusting, right? First two games, not so well. These last two games, excellent,” he added. It’s that mindset and growth that’s catching everyone’s eye.

SGA himself wasn’t shocked by the rise. “Honestly, from when I saw him play in Summer League, I knew like he could be really good in this league,” he said. “He really has a good feel and really good work ethic.” That blend is showing up now, especially in these Finals, where Williams is averaging 25.8 points. One more win, and this duo might not just draw comparisons; instead, they might force history to make room.

Is Jalen Williams – SGA comparison to Michael Jordan – Scottie Pippen valid?

With Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander clicking on and off the court, it’s hard not to think back to another iconic NBA duo: Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Their dominance in the ‘90s is the stuff of legends. Six titles. 2 three-peats. Countless unforgettable moments. But behind the scenes? It turns out things weren’t nearly as tight as they looked.

Jordan and Pippen were drafted just a few years apart and built one of the greatest dynasties in league history. From the late ’80s to their final title run in 1998, their on-court synergy was nearly unmatched. Fans believed that the bond extended beyond the hardwood. And for years, both men played into that image, standing together during Hall of Fame speeches, speaking glowingly of their shared legacy.

That all began to crack with the release of The Last Dance in 2020. Co-produced by Jordan’s company, the series celebrated the Bulls’ final championship season but focused heavily on Jordan’s experience. Pippen later admitted in his memoir Unguarded that the documentary “glorified” Jordan and didn’t give “nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates.”

via Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 8: Michael Jordan #23 and Scottie Pippen #33 of the Chicago Bulls huddle together against the Charlotte Hornets on May 8, 1998, at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

The tension didn’t end there. “I just felt like that he had rights to really control something that I felt like should have been more historically about the Chicago Bulls,” Scottie Pippen told PEOPLE, referring to the way the documentary was framed. Since then, he has publicly distanced himself from Jordan, despite the latter’s attempt to reconnect privately.

And now? Even after calling Jordan his “favorite” teammate recently, Pippen isn’t pretending things were ever perfect. “I just think Michael is a very difficult person to deal with,” he said bluntly, adding, “It’s never going to be the same. So why try and make something out of nothing?”

Whatever Pippen and Jordan had, it worked… on the court. But the cracks in their personal bond prove something: great basketball doesn’t always require great friendship. That’s what makes Jalen Williams’ clear, grounded partnership with SGA even more special in this new era.