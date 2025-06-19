Ex-NBA Champ Answers Giannis Trade Rumors After Tim Duncan Comparison Ends With Surprise Fit

The 2025 NBA Finals are just one game away from closing the book on this year’s saga. Unless the Pacers pull off a miracle comeback, we’re counting down the final chapters. And with the season’s end comes the league’s favorite offseason tradition, roster shake-ups and big-name relocations. This summer, one name hovers above the rest, and that is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP hasn’t revealed whether he’ll extend his legacy with the Milwaukee Bucks or test new waters. Meanwhile, former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has already weighed in with a bold suggestion for the Greek Freak’s next move.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, drafted by the Bucks in 2013, has weathered every storm with the franchise over the past 12 seasons. From a brutal 15-67 rookie campaign to hoisting the NBA Championship trophy in 2021, the Greek Freak has carried Milwaukee through it all. But lately, the wheels have come loose. The Bucks have suffered three straight first-round brutal playoff exits. And haven’t sniffed the conference finals since their title run. Through it all, Giannis remained the engine driving the Bucks’ ambition. So much so that Kendrick Perkins recently claimed Antetokounmpo is inches away from claiming the title of the second-greatest power forward ever, sitting right behind Tim Duncan.

“I believe Giannis Antetokounmpo is one championship away, one finals MVP away from becoming the from being the second greatest power forward behind by Tim Duncan straight up.” Kendrick Perkins declared on the latest episode of Road Trippin’. And honestly, he isn’t wrong. Giannis has already stacked MVP awards, a championship ring, and a resume packed with dominant, highlight-reel performances. It’s no shock that he’s in the conversation with the all-time greats. But to lock in that No. 2 spot behind Duncan, Perkins believes Giannis will need to make one ruthless, career-defining decision.

“Giannis needs to go somewhere he can win a damn championship,” Kendrick Perkins said flat-out on Road Trippin’. “I get it, he’s loyal, but he’s done every single thing he possibly could’ve done for the Milwaukee Bucks.” Perkins wasn’t done, either. He doubled down, adding, “Giannis, listen to me, I know you like young guys with the same mentality as you. You don’t wanna shortcut nothing. But you might wanna consider going to play with that boy Cade Cunningham down there in Detroit.” It’s a bold pitch, sure, but there’s logic to it. The Pistons, fresh off a hard-fought first-round exit against the New York Knicks, are sitting at a franchise crossroads. And the team’s eyes are locked on a playoff breakthrough.

At the center of that vision is Cade Cunningham. The former No. 1 pick has quickly become the Pistons’ leader. He successfully paired a smooth scoring touch with elite court vision and high-level basketball IQ. If Giannis and Cunningham ever landed on the same roster, the Eastern Conference would feel it overnight. The mix of Antetokounmpo’s dominance and Cade’s floor leadership would turn Detroit from a rebuild project to a legitimate championship threat. It is a long shot. Sure. But in the court of NBA, stranger things have happened.

Bold new plan for Giannis Antetokounmpo officially in play

As Kendrick Perkins pointed out, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s loyalty to Milwaukee runs deep. He’s been the cornerstone of the franchise’s modern revival, carrying the Bucks from irrelevance to a championship. Whether or not another title comes, neither Antetokounmpo nor the Bucks front office seems eager to part ways.

That said, Milwaukee’s recent history hasn’t been kind. The team has stumbled through early playoff exits and battled waves of untimely injuries. The latest setback? Damian Lillard’s torn Achilles, a brutal blow that’ll sideline him for the entire 2025-26 season. With Lillard locked into a $50 million-plus salary and no clear recovery timeline. The Bucks are left clinging to their biggest asset, Giannis.

Rumors naturally surfaced about Antetokounmpo demanding a trade, chasing a legitimate championship window somewhere else. But the Bucks appear committed to doubling down. “It would be easy for Milwaukee to put Antetokounmpo on the trade market, especially with Lillard’s injury and consecutive first-round exits,” wrote former NBA front-office executive Bobby Marks for ESPN. “However, sources confirmed the Bucks will be aggressively exploring options in free agency and trades to complement Antetokounmpo.”

In other words, Milwaukee isn’t letting go of its superstar. The plan is clear: retool, reload, and build a better supporting cast around Giannis rather than entertain blockbuster trade talks.