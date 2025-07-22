Kendrick Perkins Risks Upsetting Michael Jordan Again While Passionately Defending Kobe Bryant

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kobe Bryant’s legacy is carved into basketball history. He won five NBA titles, earned two Finals MVPs, and spent 20 loyal years with the Lakers. And the Lakers, too, awarded his loyalty to the franchise by retiring the No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys. This is a huge deal considering how he became the first player in history to have two numbers retired by the same team! With 33,643 points, he’s fourth on the all-time scoring list. And yet, lately, we’ve seen something strange. Despite all these achievements, some former players keep stirring up negative takes. Why is someone so accomplished getting picked apart when he’s no longer here to speak for himself?

Take Jeff Teague, for example. On Club 520, he said, “I never liked watching Kobe Bryant play. I knew he was cold, I knew he was a killer, but I ain’t never watched him play.” Then came Tracy McGrady with his own claim: “Replace me with Kobe with Shaq, I don’t win a championship?” Although McGrady later clarified, “Kobe’s my brother… I never said I was better than Kobe,” the words were already out there. Even Lonzo Ball last year said, “I love Kobe but he was never the best player to me … just because he got the most misses ever.” And it seems that these kinds of comments on the late legend have irked not just fans but other players, too!

That’s where Kendrick Perkins drew the line. During a passionate rant on Road Trippin’, he didn’t hold back. “Hey y’all, the disrespect need to f—-n stop, man. It needs to stop,” he said. “Take it from a guy that had multiple battles with Kobe.” Perkins pointed to their Finals matchups and reminded everyone, “Kobe Bean Bryant was like that on both ends of the floor.” For Perkins, this wasn’t just about stats. Instead, it was about the heart Kobe brought every single night.

Then came the moment that could upset some folks in Chicago, including the Bulls legend. “Top three most skilled player to ever play the game,” Perkins said. “He’s Jordan offensively times two when it comes down to the offensive package that he had.” He even added, “When you talk about a guy with mental toughness, I don’t know if it’s a guy we’ve ever seen that was more probably mental tough than Kobe Bryant.” That kind of praise is bound to rattle Jordan loyalists. But Perkins made it clear that he wasn’t trying to tear anyone down, just lift Kobe up.

He ended with a powerful reminder of what Kobe fought through. “That man life was on the line. His freedom was on the line,” Perkins said, referencing Kobe’s Colorado trial. “Still… he was going back and play the game of basketball at the highest level.” He paused before finishing, “Let the man rest in peace, man. Let the legend rest in peace, man.” Maybe that’s what’s missing from all this noise: respect. Not debates. Not hot takes. Just respect.

Kendrick Perkins and the Kobe Bryant praise that could stir up Jordan again

The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate has been around forever. Even when it feels like we’ve moved on, the conversation finds a way back. In 2020, The Last Dance documentary reignited the fire, pushing Jordan’s legacy into the spotlight. That’s when Kendrick Perkins, always one to speak his mind, made a bold declaration. He backed LeBron James as the GOAT. Harmless? Not quite. What followed wasn’t just social media heat; it was something far more personal for Perkins.

Before his TV days, Perkins played 14 seasons in the league and even claimed a ring with Boston. During his time in Oklahoma City, he says he was signed with Jordan Brand. “I was signed to Jordan for about two years while I was playing. I wore J’s throughout the course of a few years of my time at Oklahoma City.” While that might sound casual, it came with perks. Players like Mike Bibby received early releases and special boxes straight to their door. Perkins hinted he had the same luxury.

But that luxury disappeared. After praising LeBron as the greatest, Perkins noticed something was missing. No more exclusive Jordans. He joked on Instagram, “Watching ‘The Last Dance’ for the 100th time and I’m still mad at myself for saying Bron is the 🐐. God I miss those boxes of Js at my front door. Can someone please tell MJ I’m sorry man 🤣🤣🤣.” That quote says it all. Perkins tried to take it back with humor, but the damage was clearly done. He even admitted, “MJ is petty as hell.”

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 Oct 22, 2023 Homestead, Florida, USA 23XI Team co-owner Michael Jordan sits atop of the pitbox during the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Homestead Homestead-Miami Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20231022_jfv_bv1_305

And LeBron? He didn’t seem to take it lightly either. Last year, while chatting with Stephen A. Smith, Perkins revealed that LeBron unfollowed him. “Unfollowed me,” he said with a laugh. “And then I blocked him on my cell phone.” Stephen A. summed it up perfectly: “Kendrick Perkins says a negative word about LeBron James and LeBron James blocks Kendrick Perkins.” So, one comment lost him sneakers. The other lost him Bron’s number. Yet Perkins still continues to speak his truth without apology.

Which brings us to his recent passionate praise for Kobe Bryant. He didn’t just show respect; he went ahead and called Kobe better than Jordan offensively. That’s the kind of comment that could light the fire again. Considering Jordan cut him off once, it’s hard not to wonder what happens now. Will Perkins lose more of Jordan’s favor? Maybe. But clearly, he doesn’t care. When it comes to Kobe Bryant, Perkins is willing to say what others won’t, no matter who it upsets.

