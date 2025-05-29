Despite Dwight Howard’s Warning, 2-Time NBA Champ Drops Emotional Take on Tony Snell Saga

“NBA has been great to all of us,” Charles Barkley once said, and it’s nothing but the truth. But the brighter lights of the arena often shine upon only those who shine brighter than the rest. Unfortunately, according to the league’s standards, Tony Snell falls under the “rest” category. Maybe that’s why his desperate message to the league last year went unheard. Back then, Dwight Howard, true to his form, gave a reality check message to Tony. And this year, he’s back again. But this time with two-time NBA champ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on his side, who has something new to add to this saga.

Tony Snell played 601 games across nine NBA seasons, and right now, he’s chasing one more. The 33-year-old is currently with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, hoping for another shot at the league. But for Snell, it’s about way more than just basketball. He’s fighting for a 10th NBA season, not to chase stats or fame, but to secure the league’s premium retiree medical plan. That extra year wouldn’t just help him. It would protect his entire family. His two sons, Karter, 4, and Kenzo, 3, have both been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“This is something I truly need,” Snell said. “Not only for myself, but for my wife and my kids.” You can hear the weight in those words, a father doing everything he can to look out for his family’s future. When Snell made his public plea last year, Dwight Howard didn’t sugarcoat his response. Howard admitted how brutal those post-NBA years can be, but reminded everyone that nothing’s handed out in this game. As he said, “expecting success without working hard for it”. And now that Caldwell-Pope has returned with his take on this plea with Dwight Howard.

In an episode of The Dawg Talk Podcast, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn’t hold back. He felt the NBA could’ve shown a little heart for the players who helped make the league what it is today. “They did him wrong though,” Pope said, speaking about Tony Snell’s situation. “You don’t have to play him.” And he’s not wrong. To qualify for the players’ retiree benefits system, Snell wouldn’t even need to log minutes on the court, just sign a contract. That alone could’ve meant everything for a father fighting to secure a better future for his kids.

Wanting clarity, Dwight Howard asked Pope point-blank what he thought about the league’s decision. Pope didn’t hesitate. “Yes,” he answered. “The NBA should have just done it anyways. Cuz what he was and his family was going through.” While Pope leaned in with pure sympathy, Howard stayed realistic.

But don’t get it twisted, it’s not that Dwight lacks compassion. He simply understands how ruthless this business can be, even when emotions are involved.

Dwight Howard being sympathetic for his former teammate Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons, a former All-Star guard for the Brooklyn Nets, has battled serious back problems for years. His most recent issue, a nerve impingement in his lower back, has kept him off the court, forced multiple surgeries, and even sparked talks of retirement.

But through it all, Dwight Howard, his former teammate from their time with the Sixers, understood the grind better than most. In a recent interview, Howard opened up about Simmons’ battle. “He was hurt last year,” Howard said. “He had the same back surgery I had, so I understand how tough it is to really come back from it… It’s super serious. Them back injuries is nothing to play with.”

That’s the thing about Dwight Howard. People might mistake his blunt honesty for a lack of empathy, but it’s the exact opposite. He’s lived through the same struggles. In a league as unforgiving as the NBA, asking for sympathy isn’t an option. And Howard gets that.