Dwight Howard Responds to KCP’s Orlando Exit After Magic Dream Takes Unexpected Turn

“It’s just like I always tell them, like, bro, don’t get mad, it’s an opportunity, you gotta wait on it.” Those were the words of Caldwell-Pope, the second-oldest player on Orlando’s roster last season. He brought steady leadership to one of the league’s youngest squads. But just after a year with the Magic, the two-time NBA champ is already out. Orlando traded him to Memphis. And even though he’s gone, the dream he saw in, and for Orlando, didn’t fade. And guess what? Dwight Howard, the former Magic legend, is making sure people remember it.

On June 15, the Memphis Grizzlies officially landed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Over 12 seasons, KCP averaged 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in nearly 30 minutes a game. Last season with Orlando, though, his numbers dipped to 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, not exactly two-time champion stats. Still, he wasn’t there just for the numbers. On Dwight Howard’s podcast, Pope revealed his real reason. “I want to bring one to Orlando; that was my reason for coming to this team.” That dream feels unfinished now, but the fire he lit shouldn’t burn out. And Dwight Howard’s making sure it doesn’t.

The moment word got out that Pope was leaving Orlando, Dwight Howard didn’t stay quiet. On X (formerly Twitter), Dwight posted, “KCP you said you wanted to bring one to Orlando we’ll go ahead and get you one in Memphis 🫡🔥” And this time, he might be onto something real. Orlando finally made a move that could plug the hole KCP left behind. After Dwight’s message lit up social media, hinting that the Grizzlies, who were in the headlines for firing their winningest coach, Taylor Jenkins, before the playoffs, have some plans for KCP. But Ornaldo Magic’s trade, too, isn’t without plans.



The Magic swung a bold trade, sending KCP, Cole Anthony, and four first-round picks to Memphis in exchange for Desmond Bane. On paper, it might feel a little reckless. But when you line it up against Orlando’s offseason checklist, the move starts to click. Orlando’s brass made no secret about their need to juice up perimeter shooting and bump their scoring numbers. Despite back-to-back playoff trips, this squad hasn’t sniffed past the first round. And the root of that problem? A serious lack of reliable long-range threats to balance out Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner’s inside game.

That’s where Bane steps in. This new star put up 19.2 points per game this season and buried 39% of his shots from deep. His ability to stretch defenses could finally give Orlando the offensive spark it’s been chasing for years. And now, while Orlando handled business on the trade front, their former legit star, Dwight Howard, found himself back in headlines, though this time not for his play.

Dwight Howard made headlines for all the wrong reasons as tempers flared in the BIG3 debuts

Dwight Howard made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as tempers flared during the BIG3 league debut this weekend. In a matchup between the Los Angeles Riot and Miami 305, things went sideways fast when Howard and Lance Stephenson crossed paths. A routine scuffle near half court turned into a heated back-and-forth. With words flying, before the two made contact, the incident suddenly spilled toward the stands.

Howard, an 18-year NBA veteran and freshly minted Hall of Famer, has seen his fair share of intense moments. But even by his standards, this one was a little out of pocket. Given his resume and the spotlight surrounding his post-NBA chapter, the altercation raised a few eyebrows. It’s true that both these players have a reputation for having a competitive edge.

via Imago Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stephenson, especially, has long been a magnet for theatrics. His infamous moment blowing in LeBron James’ ear during the 2014 playoffs still lingers in NBA folklore. So, if trouble’s brewing, having Lance in the mix isn’t exactly a shocker. And amidst all of this, Michael Beasley didn’t wait to jump into the chaos.

The BIG3 league, known for its physical, old-school vibe, typically walks a fine line between spirited competition and outright chaos, and if things continue this way, the league is expected to witness more such incidents in the future.