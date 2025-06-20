Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s Orlando Exit Finds New Twist as Ex-NBA Champ & Co. Connect the Dots

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has proven his worth as a 6’5″ shooting guard since being drafted eighth overall in 2013 by Detroit, by showing what it means to be a true 3&D player. He’s guarded multiple positions, hit timely shots, and helped both the Lakers and Nuggets win championships. That résumé made him one of the top veteran targets in 2024 free agency. So when Orlando landed him in July on a three-year, $66 million deal, it felt like a major win. He was expected to lead by example and space the floor for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

But by the end of the season, things looked different. KCP started all 77 games and averaged 30 minutes per night, but managed just 8.7 points and a shaky 34.2% from deep, his worst mark since 2016. The consistency just wasn’t there, especially when the team needed his shooting most. That underperformance helped lead to a big shake-up. Orlando sent KCP, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-rounders, and a 2029 pick swap to Memphis for Desmond Bane. On paper, it looked like a steep price. But the trade wasn’t just about acquiring Bane; it was about offloading a contract the Magic no longer believed in. At least if we believe what Harper has to say.

That’s where Robert Horry and Brandon Harper’s conversation drew attention. Harper explained, “They had to do everything they possibly could to offload that KCP contract.” He said the Magic knew they had to attach extra value to make it work: “So matching up the salaries plus knowing good dogg, on, well, hey, if we got to get this bad contract of KCP up out of here, oh, we’re going to have to attach some things to this.” It checks out. KCP shot just 32.4% from three for most of the year—his worst since 2016. For a team ranked last in both three-point percentage and makes, holding onto him made no sense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s where Robert Horry and Brandon Harper added clarity in a now-viral podcast clip. Harper broke it down plainly, and explained that matching salaries wasn’t enough; Orlando had to attach extra value to make the deal attractive. Despite KCP’s championship pedigree, his $43 million remaining salary became a burden, especially with his shooting no longer reliable. Horry added, “If you really look at KCP’s contract, that’s the average around the league. He’s only getting 21 million.” But Harper pushed back, saying the Magic weren’t getting enough out of him to justify even that.

AD

via Imago Nov 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Moreover, he also hinted that the reason for this might just be that there are just too many voices in the Magic office. In his words, “Sometimes teams feel like you got too many, you know, chefs in the kitchen.”

The offset angle explains why Orlando added four unprotected picks and Cole Anthony to the deal; it wasn’t just about Desmond Bane’s upside. It was about cleaning up a misfire from last summer. KCP was signed with high hopes, but inconsistent shooting and the team’s offensive struggles made the deal feel heavier with time. As Harper put it, “This was more so of an offload of that KCP deal, more probably than anything.” While fans debated value, the Magic saw an opportunity to reset. Even KCP’s wife, McKenzie, admitted the trade caught them off guard during their Father’s Day outing.

“We were in the middle of the ocean yesterday when we got the news about KCP going to the Grizzlies,” she posted on Instagram, staying supportive but surprised.

The Magic, meanwhile, welcomed Bane with open arms. “We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond,” said team president Jeff Weltman. Hence, not only do Orlando have the player they wanted. They also got rid of a contract they did not, and made headway as they attempt to emerge as bonafide title contendors.

Michael Redd backs Magic’s gamble as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trade signals win-now mentality

Former NBA All-Star Michael Redd didn’t hold back in supporting Orlando’s aggressive move. While many were stuck on the draft picks, Redd saw the bigger picture. “Orlando trading for Desmond Bane is the type of aggressive move I love to see. They’re officially going for it,” he posted. In his view, this wasn’t panic, it was purpose. The Magic recognized their moment and made the kind of move that separates contenders from pretenders.

Redd’s praise came with a clear message: success doesn’t come to teams that wait too long. “Playing it safe doesn’t create championship opportunities,” he stated. The Magic built patiently around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but now, according to Redd, it’s time to cash in. With those young stars entering their prime, the front office chose to act rather than wonder what might’ve been. This wasn’t just about talent; it was about timing.

via Imago Dec 29, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

What makes Redd’s comments stand out is how he views the team’s evolution. Last year, the Magic passed on bigger names for steadier ones. “Last summer they chose KCP over Klay Thompson… Now, a year later with those young guys bonafide, the Magic recognized their window and made a real push.” For Redd, this move wasn’t about throwing darts; it was about responding to how far Paolo and Franz have come.

But even in backing the trade, Redd doesn’t ignore the risk. He just respects it. “Playing it safe doesn’t create championship opportunities,” he declared. That mindset mirrors how champions are built. And it’s not by waiting, but by leaping when the opportunity feels right. Orlando’s front office made that leap. Whether it lands or not, they won’t be wondering what if.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad