Kevin Durant’s Trainer Brings Practice ‘Clones’ Ahead of Dwight Howard’s BIG3 Debut

After having his jersey retired in Taiwan, Dwight Howard took on a new mission. Earlier this year, it was announced that Howard would be joining the Big3 league, and soon after, he landed with the Los Angeles-based team, the LA Riot. Since then, he’s been putting in serious work for his comeback. Even Ice Cube chimed in, calling Dwight a “perfect fit” for the league. What’s more interesting? Howard’s been training under Justin Zormelo, the same performance guru who’s helped stars like Kevin Durant reach elite form.

So, what makes Justin Zormelo so unique? It’s not just skill training, it’s precision and strategy. Zormelo has built his career around personalized analytics and something he calls “opponent blueprinting.” Back in 2010, he launched Best Ball Analytics and has coached over 30 NBA All-Stars since. One of his guiding beliefs is based on a Bobby Knight quote: “You don’t play against opponents, you play against the game of basketball.” Which is showcased on the Best Ball Analytics website, too. With the Big3 tournament just hours away, the LA Riot will face Miami 305 in a high-voltage matchup. Howard will be up against some familiar names: Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, and Reggie Evans.

So, how’s Dwight getting ready for this kind of showdown? He’s leaning into what Zormelo calls the “prototype” method. In training videos, Howard can be seen going through tailored drills. One clip even shows Justin coaching someone to move and shoot exactly like Beasley and Stephenson. “Lance, go right. Mike likes to shoot on the move, also. So he likes to come mid-range, he’ll dance whatever. If his hands are down, Mike is pulling,” says Justin, breaking down Beasley’s rhythm. These training reps are designed to prepare Howard for exactly what’s coming on the court.

View this post on Instagram

Another video captures Howard stepping up defensively as a player mimics Lance’s signature moves. Howard adapts fast, drawing praise. “Now you’re in defensive player of the year mode… That’s it. Be Lance. Go right,” Justin says. This level of prep may give Howard the edge he needs. Historically, he’s held his ground against both Beasley and Stephenson in the NBA. That experience, mixed with advanced prep, might just tilt the balance in his favor come tip-off.

In truth, Zormelo’s training philosophy goes beyond drills. “I love basketball, I love numbers. I love winning, I love learning… My goal is to figure out the most efficient, easiest way for my players to win,” he once said. Whether it’s raising efficiency or building MVP-level skill sets, Zormelo trains for outcomes, not just effort. For Howard, this Big3 run isn’t just another game; rather, it’s a calculated, passionate return. And maybe, just maybe, it’s the spark he’s been waiting for.

Why Ice Cube is betting big on Dwight Howard’s final run

Not long ago, Dwight Howard had his jersey raised to the rafters in Orlando. Now, he’s taking on one final challenge, this time in the BIG3. After confirming he’ll play his last professional season with the Los Angeles Riot, Howard’s decision adds weight to an already high-stakes summer. But what drew him here? For starters, Ice Cube isn’t shy about his belief in the big man’s revival, saying, “We are honored that he has chosen to bring his game and star power to the BIG3.”

This isn’t just another farewell tour. Howard will serve as Player-Captain under Coach Nick Young, alongside Jordan Crawford and Elijah Stewart. Interestingly, that trio already has a championship under its belt from their 2023 run with the Enemies. So why switch squads?

Simple, this time it’s about legacy. “I can’t wait to join the LA Riot and try to bring another championship to the city of LA,” Howard had shared previously. For Cube, it’s also personal. “We all know that Dwight Howard can do more on the basketball court than he was able to show in the NBA.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Howard was announced in April, it marked more than just a roster addition. It was a gamble, one Cube seems eager to win. “Maybe he’ll make it to the championship game, but we’re pretty sure he’ll be an All-Star in this league,” he told the Sentinel. The final game will be held in Orlando, bringing Howard full circle. “I just think that’s pretty poetic,” Cube added.

With the regular season tipping off in a matter of hours in Chicago, and the title game offering a million-dollar prize, one question remains: Can Howard’s final chapter end with a BIG3 ring and a standing ovation back where it all began?