Kiyan Anthony Confronts Dating Rumors as Angel Reese’s Old Warning Resurfaces Before Syracuse Jump

Carrying a name like Anthony isn’t easy, but Kiyan is already showing he can handle the pressure. After beginning at Christ the King Regional High School in New York, he transferred to Long Island Lutheran, one of the country’s top prep programs. His game stands out not just because of his deep shooting range, midrange game, but also his strong fundamentals! With graduation behind him, he’s now preparing to follow in his dad’s footsteps to Syracuse University. But as college nears, Angel Reese’s warning hits harder than ever.

Last year, Reese had Kiyan on her Unapologetically Angel podcast and didn’t sugarcoat her advice. “You need to be careful,” she warned him. “Even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women.” She stressed how one mistake could spiral. The viral clip got millions of views, and surprisingly, both of Kiyan’s parents approved. “I f— with it, yes,” La La Anthony said at the time. She added, “I think that’s the best advice. I’m so glad she told him… I love her. She’s like family and she’s like a big sister.” Melo didn’t hold back either, stating, “She know what’s going on. That’s good big sis advice for him.” But even before he could learn from the lessons, rumors were around!

Recently, Kiyan joined his father on the Close Friends Only with Instagram show. They opened up about everything, from Syracuse to the pressure of online rumors. “Actually, all the time, I see a lot of stuff,” Kiyan admitted. “Even girls, people try to say that I’m talking to certain girls, which I never heard from before.” It was clear that the baseless rumors initially affected the 18-year-old. But his parents advised him, “Just don’t pay no attention to that and just stay focused.” He said, “So that’s what I try to do.”

via Imago A collage of Carmelo Anthony Kiyan Anthony and La La Anthony

That message connects back to Reese’s warning. As Kiyan gets ready to live on his own, it’s clear his parents are staying close, even if from a distance. La La once admitted she kept a spy at a group hangout just to be sure her son was okay. “It’s the other kids, the other parents, that I worry about,” she said. At the time, Kiyan was just a teenager. With Syracuse on the horizon, Kiyan is stepping into adulthood, but not without some serious guidance behind him.

While La La watches over Kiyan Anthony, he’s quietly doing the same for her

Kiyan Anthony might be focused on basketball and preparing for college, but when it comes to his mom, he’s just as locked in. Earlier this year on The Jennifer Hudson Show, La La Anthony opened up about how her teenage son isn’t exactly thrilled about her dating. When asked how he feels about it, La La said, “He doesn’t like it.” She laughed, adding, “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, kind of.’”

It’s a funny contrast, considering how quickly Kiyan runs out the door to hang with his friends. La La joked, “You just leave me in a heartbeat, but you don’t want me to have anybody!” Her story struck a chord with Jennifer Hudson, who also has a teenage son. She admitted that she “can’t even get on the phone” around her kid, which made both moms laugh at the familiar experience of being watched like a hawk.

But Kiyan’s protectiveness doesn’t stop at checking who his mom is texting. According to La La, he sometimes grabs her phone and says, “Mom, let me see your phone real quick,” which leaves her wondering, “for what?” She even compared it to hiding texts from a strict dad. “I’m sneaking [around], texting…this is crazy!”

Even with all the teasing and protectiveness, La La uses those moments to teach. She’s been showing Kiyan how to treat women with kindness and respect. “I lead by example,” she said, pointing out how she encourages him to compliment others. “Women like to hear compliments,” she reminded him. For Kiyan, being a good son clearly means more than just staying focused; it means keeping his mom close, too.

