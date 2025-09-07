Kiyan Anthony Hides Emotions as Carmelo Anthony Indirectly Honors Ex-Wife Lala on Hall of Fame Stage

Standing in the bright spotlight of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, Carmelo Anthony delivered a speech that danced across decades of emotion, legacy, and subtle acknowledgment. Fans cheered for his on-court greatness, but if you leaned closer, you could hear the echoes of gratitude aimed at someone else entirely: Lala Anthony.

“To every woman who’s held us together, I owe everything to the strength of women,” Melo said, voice steady yet layered. No names were mentioned, yet the undercurrent was clear. Sometimes, the loudest gestures are the quietest. And in the audience, shades hiding a whirlwind of feelings, sat Kiyan Anthony. The teenage star, known for stealing the spotlight on his own merits, wore a poker face that screamed control.

Maybe it was for the cameras. Maybe it was a shield. Either way, it was clear he was taking it all in. The accolades, the history, and the unspoken nod to the family that made it all possible. Melo’s speech veered between basketball and life, intertwining gratitude with humility. He praised single mothers, grandmothers, sisters, and all women who shaped the world around him. “You are the real MVPs,” he said.

And while the Hall of Fame audience clapped, Kiyan’s silence was a story in itself, one of reflection, inheritance, and well… quiet understanding. The family dynamics, however, extend beyond the stage. Kiyan Anthony isn’t just a shadow of his father’s glory. He’s carving out his own story, one that flashed brightly at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic.

With 26 points and an MVP award in hand, Kiyan mirrored the hallmarks of Carmelo’s own high school brilliance, though he fell just short of Melo’s 27-point mark. Even so, the performance was a declaration that he’s here on his own terms. La La Anthony, ever the proud mother, made sure the world knew it. Her social media lit up with excitement, captions brimming with love and pride: “Proudest mom on earth!!… his dad played in this game when he was in high school and Kiyan beat his scoring record tonight & got MVP!! @kiyananthony love you so much.” Her joy was about the years of dedication, sacrifice, and presence she poured into raising her son.

She has even reflected openly on the sacrifices made to be present in Kiyan’s life. “When I had my son… I never want to be that mom that’s like, oh, my mom was working.” She admitted to missing a few moments but emphasized that she prioritized her child. Every birthday, every game, every milestone revolved around him. “I’ve had to tell my manager, I’ve had to tell agents, I’ve had to tell TV, like, it’s my kid’s birthday, it’s my kid’s this. It’s like, I have to be there,” La La shared. Because beyond the arena and social media posts, there’s a deeper story about post-divorce dynamics.

A deeper look into the Anthony family dynamics

La La Anthony spoke candidly about moving forward and co-parenting with grace. She encouraged others to reconnect with themselves after a breakup, stressing the importance of rediscovering passions and maintaining identity. And in a remarkable twist, she praised Carmelo Anthony. “No one gets married thinking they’re going to get divorced… you’re navigating in new waters,” she said. Yet she called him “the greatest dad I know,” a sentiment that resonates when considering Kiyan’s flourishing trajectory.

This praise is significant. The divorce was anything but quiet, with rumors and public scrutiny swirling for years. Yet the present narrative is one of respect and acknowledgment. For Kiyan, it’s a foundation of two dedicated parents committed to his growth, each celebrating his victories on and off the court.

On the court, Kiyan’s style echoes elements of Carmelo Anthony’s own game with scoring versatility, keen court awareness, and an ability to shine under pressure. Scouts have noticed the parallels, yet the young phenom remains intent on defining himself. His MVP nod at the Jordan Brand Classic signals a lineage of excellence and a relentless work ethic nurtured by both parents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Off the court, though, the Anthony family narrative continues to captivate. From social media celebrations to intimate family moments, each layer adds depth to the public’s understanding of their journey. Melo’s Hall of Fame nod to the women in his life, La La’s unwavering maternal dedication, and Kiyan’s emerging brilliance form a triad that’s as compelling as any playoff series.

As the Hall of Fame ceremony concluded, and the cheers subsided, the Anthony story felt unfinished yet exhilarating. It’s a tale of growth and mutual respect of a family navigating the complexities of fame and parenthood. That too, with intelligence and heart. Kiyan’s eyes behind those shades may have been guarded, but the message was unmistakable that the future is bright, the past honored, and the present? Unforgettable.