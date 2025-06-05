Kobe Bryant’s Influence Felt in OKC as Former NBA Star Drops Twin Towers Bombshell

After a long and grinding season, the NBA Finals are finally here, and excitement couldn’t be higher. And the Oklahoma City Thunder? They have been taking out one team at a time since October. The playoffs? Even better with a strong 12-4 record! Now, they’re set to make their second NBA Finals appearance since 2012, and hunt for their first title under the new banner. And this time, they look sharper, deeper, and more composed. Meanwhile, Pacers aren’t behind with the same 12-4 playoff record! Now the only question remains: which team will claim the throne?

For both Indiana and OKC, this series carries heavy meaning. The Pacers are chasing their first-ever championship since entering the league in 1976. They’ve come close before, but never crossed the finish line. Meanwhile, the Thunder haven’t won a title since moving to Oklahoma, keeping their trophy case empty since the Seattle Supersonics era. Many feel this could be the season it changes. NBA legend Paul Pierce added to the buzz by saying on air, “best believe they’re gonna put a statue up for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for giving OKC their first NBA championship—which I believe will happen.” So Pierce has his money on Thunder, what about other NBA legends?

The Thunder’s rise even sparked nostalgia during an episode of The NBA Timeout with Dwyane Wade. The conversation turned to how OKC’s playing style mirrors dominant teams from the past. Dorell Wright said, “I would say, who they remind me of is like that Lakers team that went back to back with Paul Gasol, Andrew Bynum.” He pointed out the similarities in size and control with the Lakers of the 2008-2010 era, led by the late Kobe Bryant. He highlighted the Thunder’s “two-big” setup, which includes Chet Holmgren, a new-age big with range and versatility that’s giving opposing teams nightmares.

The ‘twin-tower rise’ he’s talking about? That’s when teams rely on two towering big men to control the paint. For OKC, it’s a modern version of that. Chet Holmgren isn’t just tall; he’s mobile, smart, and can shoot. Alongside him, versatile bigs like Jaylin Williams create defensive chaos. This is reminiscent of the time of the old Lakers, where Pau Gasol (7’0″) and Andrew Bynum (7’0″) overwhelmed smaller lineups with size, skill, and rebounding. Kobe Bryant was the perimeter anchor, while Gasol-Bynum dominated the paint.

Even Wade had nothing but praise for OKC. He admitted, “Thunder is really good”. Recalling watching a Thunder game, he added, “This is one of the most complete teams that I’ve ever seen in a while. In a long time. Very complete.” He compared them to well-oiled squads like the Spurs and Pistons, praising their defense, execution, and maturity.

According to Wade, “Don’t give the ball away, take the right shots, put the ball in the right guy hand on the offensive side. Yeah, like very hard to beat. They will not beat themselves most nights. Like, I haven’t seen that many teams.” That kind of praise from a Hall of Famer isn’t thrown around casually.

How the 2008 to 2010 Lakers built a championship legacy beyond Kobe Bryant

Between 2008 and 2010, the Lakers weren’t just riding on Kobe Bryant’s brilliance; rather, they built a strong team around him. They had a strong supporting cast that made all the difference. In the 2008–09 season, the team finished with an impressive 65–17 record and cruised to claim the title, beating the Orlando Magic 4-1 in the finals. Kobe was incredible, earning his first Finals MVP with a 32.4 points average. The very next season, the Lakers went all the way again, beating the Celtics in a thrilling seven-game series.

It was not the late legend who made it all possible! Every step of some players had their backs and made the win possible! Take Pau Gasol, for example. The 28-year-old (back then) Laker legend was a huge part of their success. Joining the team in 2008, he didn’t waste any time in showing his worth. He was a skilled and versatile big man who averaged nearly 19 points and 10 rebounds in the 2008–09 season.

But that’s not all! You can’t forget about Andrew Bynum, who anchored the paint with his strong defense and rebounding! What’s more? He didn’t let his efficiency dip even while he was dealing with injuries! Then came Ron Artest in 2009–10, whose defense and clutch shots, especially in Game 7 of the Finals, swung momentum their way.

Jeanie Buss, the Lakers’ owner, summed up Gasol’s impact perfectly: “Without Pau there would have been no NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. That’s for sure. Lakers fans agree with that. Pau was the difference maker we needed to get the Lakers back to glory.” This strong frontcourt balance allowed Kobe to focus on leading the team without carrying every burden alone. The blend of teamwork gave the Lakers their edge and cemented their place among the NBA’s great dynasties.

The 2008 to 2010 Lakers era showed how a well-built supporting cast can elevate even the greatest superstar. It’s no wonder teams today, like the Thunder, look to that blueprint for inspiration.