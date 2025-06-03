La La Anthony Ditches Old Look Immediately After Son Kiyan Ends High School Chapter

Back in March 2007, Kiyan Anthony was born into the spotlight. Despite their split in 2021, La La and Carmelo Anthony stayed close as parents. Over the years, they’ve shown up on courtside, at award shows, and at big school moments, always cheering for Kiyan. This year, his high school basketball journey wrapped up with a bang. As La La proudly shared on Instagram, “This just happened!! Kiyan is officially a highschool graduate!!! Class of 2025!!! I don’t know how to feel right now.”

Naturally, Carmelo wasn’t missing this milestone either. The NBA legend wrote, “High school graduation…what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony.” But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Kiyan’s headed to Syracuse, Melo’s old stomping ground. While he’ll keep hooping, he’s also diving into a communication major. He’s not chasing his dad’s shadow, though. At the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, he dropped 26 points and claimed MVP honors. With that, it’s clear: Kiyan isn’t the only one stepping into something new.

La La Anthony, too, seems to be turning a page: starting with her look. Celebrity stylist Arrogant Tae shared a clip of her on his Instagram story, flaunting her freshly blonde hair. It’s a grown-out bleach style with warmer roots and icy blonde ends. In the video, La La grinned, “Guess who’s back, feeling blonde, feeling good…” Tae asked her to spin for the camera, and she teased back, “You love when I wear blonde,” with Tae agreeing. He captioned it, “My laaaaa blondieee @lala.” La La reposted, writing, “Love you @arrogant_tae123.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters July 18, 2024; North Augusta, S.C., USA; A photographer’s flash goes off as Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, warms up before the Team Melo and Georgia Stars game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The Georgia Stars won 64-63. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

But don’t mistake the glow-up for a distraction. It’s been a long road for La La, too. Years ago, she admitted, “When I had my son… I never want to be that mom that’s like, oh, my mom was working.” She prioritized Kiyan even when it meant shifting her career. “I schedule everything around my son,” she said, whether it’s birthdays or basketball. “When it comes to my kid, I just don’t play around.”

That kind of sacrifice isn’t easy. But it shows in the way Kiyan shines today. And with Kiyan heading to a bright future, La La now finally has time to indulge in what she wants, and it seems to be starting with a new hair color!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kiyan Anthony opens up about La La’s quiet strength while she prepares for a bittersweet goodbye

While Kiyan Anthony’s graduation was a proud public moment, the story behind it reveals much more. During an episode of the Nilosophy podcast, Kiyan gave heartfelt praise to his mom’s behind-the-scenes role. “My mom is definitely, she’s the big dawg,” he said. Unlike Carmelo, who’s regularly seen courtside, La La handles everything in the background. Kiyan added, “She always makes sure I get to wherever I have to go safely.” For him, that quiet support means everything.

He didn’t stop there. Kiyan shared how his mom works tirelessly without needing the spotlight. “She makes sure everywhere I’m good,” he said. “So I just call her when I need anything—she’s going to make sure it’s done.” Despite her busy schedule, he noted that she always puts him first. Kiyan’s gratitude was clear: “I just try to support her in whatever she’s got going on, ’cause she works a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That deep bond makes this next step even more emotional for La La. Speaking with Athlon Sports, she opened up about the coming separation. “It makes me really sad, but I’m glad Syracuse is still in New York,” she said. Though the school is close enough to visit often, La La admitted, “I try not to think about it too much because it does make me sad.” As her only child, Kiyan’s leaving hits hard.

Still, La La’s pride in her son shines through. “I mean, it’s a great feeling,” she said, reflecting on his basketball rise. “We always told him growing up to do what makes you happy.” Though there was never pressure, Kiyan chose basketball and ran with it. “It’s just amazing to see him follow his passion and his discipline,” she added, knowing that his journey is just beginning.