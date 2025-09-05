La La Anthony Moved to Tears by Son Kiyan’s Message for Carmelo Anthony Ahead Of HOF

This weekend marks a turning point for Carmelo Anthony as he prepares to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. For a player who spent nineteen seasons dazzling fans, from Denver to New York and beyond, the honor feels like the fitting final chapter of his on-court career. He is now set to stand among legends, officially recognized for his accomplishments. Yet, behind the accolades and medals, another moment recently stole the spotlight. It came not from the league, but from his own son.

For all of Anthony’s triumphs, his most important role remains at home. Over the years, his bond with Kiyan has been something more than a father-son relationship. It’s been about respect, guidance, and friendship. Kiyan once explained that he can talk to his father just like a close friend. Despite growing up in Melo’s shadow, the teenager admits he embraces it, saying he’s proud to carry the name. In the middle of Melo’s Hall of Fame celebrations, that quiet, steady family love has shone through in powerful ways.

As Anthony prepared for his induction, Kiyan spoke directly to him in a message that felt both raw and honest. He began with, “Yo, Pops. It’s Kiy. You’ve been a Hall of Famer to me my whole life.” Those words reflected more than admiration; they showed gratitude for years of unseen sacrifice. He went on to mention how hard his father worked behind closed doors, reminding him, “Every day, you grinding, nobody seeing you work as hard as you do. Everybody takes you for granted.” In his voice, there was both pride and relief that his father was finally getting the recognition he had long deserved. Soon after, La La Anthony added her own response with a simple, “🥹🥹🥹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Players' Tribune (@playerstribune)

Back to the proud son’s message. Kiyan’s speech continued with him telling his father how proud he was to see him inducted, stating, “Seeing you get inducted into the Hall of Fame means everything to me. I appreciate you for everything, so keep going and doing better. Love you, pops.” He ended it with a heartfelt, “Love you, pops.” The message, posted by The Players’ Tribune, left fans teary-eyed. Together, the family’s reactions captured what the Hall of Fame truly means. For Carmelo, this moment isn’t just about joining basketball royalty; it’s about being seen through the eyes of those who know him best.

The what-ifs that shaped Carmelo Anthony’s legacy

Hakim Warrick still remembers his first look at Carmelo Anthony before a pickup game at Syracuse in 2002. At first, he doubted the hype, later admitting, “I’m looking at him and I’m like, ‘This little chubby dude is who everybody’s so hyped about?'” That doubt quickly faded when Anthony scored 27 points in his debut at Madison Square Garden and then carried Syracuse to its first national title. His one season was legendary, and his name has been tied to greatness ever since.

Still, Anthony’s career has always carried its share of what-ifs. Drafted third overall by Denver, many wondered what would have happened had Detroit picked him at No. 2 instead of Darko Milicic. Chauncey Billups even admitted, “I really do believe that had we drafted Melo that year, we would’ve went on to win at least three championships.” The possibilities remain endless in hindsight, yet Anthony carved his own path with undeniable consistency.

Even years later, choices brought speculation. He once recalled that joining LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami wasn’t realistic for him at the time. Reflecting on that, he said, “Imagine me at 23 years old, 24 years old, being the fourth option on the team when I’m leading my team every single year.” His decision to stand on his own shaped his career’s identity, one where individuality mattered as much as titles.

What cannot be debated is his impact on both the NBA and Team USA. From gold medal runs to a scoring title with New York, Anthony proved himself in every jersey. As Pau Gasol put it, “There’s something to be said for, ‘OK, I’m going to lead a group on my own.'” That ambition defined his story, making his Hall of Fame induction feel inevitable.