Lakers Legend Reveals Carmelo Anthony’s Stance on Potential BIG3 Pursuit Ahead of Dwight Howard’s Return

From his Denver Nuggets days to finishing with the Lakers, Carmelo Anthony made every team remember his name. A career-high 62 points in one game isn’t an easy feat. When he officially retired in 2023, his words said it all: “Basketball was my outlet, my purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way.” His sitting as the ninth all-time with over 28,000 points stands as proof of how he gave his all to the game. But recently, after a bold challenge from Michael Beasley, fans started wondering: could Melo really return?

While Melo stays off the court, another former NBA star is gearing up for a new chapter. After getting his jersey retired in Taiwan, Dwight Howard is stepping into the BIG3 spotlight. He’s signed with the LA Riot and is training like he’s got something to prove. Riot is just hours away from facing off against Miami 305. Zormelo is prepping him for names like Beasley, Stephenson, and Reggie Evans. Training clips show Howard adjusting to each player’s rhythm, offense, and defense.

Now the question is: if not for a one-on-one, will Carmelo choose to make a return to Ice Cube’s BIG3, especially when his peers like Dwight Howard are joining the league? Well, it seems a Lakers legend has the answer. Turns out, Lakers legend Michael Cooper might know more than the rest of us. During a conversation with Jason Brown, Cooper shared how he’s been quietly nudging Carmelo behind the scenes. “I’m looking one day for Carmelo Anthony to come on and join us,” he said. According to him, the BIG3 league is a great space for veterans who still want that thrill.

“The dollar figures are pretty good here, you know, but it’s sometimes about that competitive nature.” Cooper made a solid point, many legends aren’t done playing, they just need a different stage. And the BIG3, with its half-court battles and strong following, might be that place. But Melo still isn’t budging. “I’m talking to Mello about it a little bit, I know him and he’s like, ‘Coop, I’m not ready yet,’” he told Cooper, leaving fans hoping for a change of heart. Cooper pushed back, saying, “Melo, come on, man. Cause when them juices leave, you can’t get them back, even in the big three, it is half court. So come on.”

He also praised the league’s growth, mentioning how they now travel and attract real talent. Gary Payton’s coaching the Ball Hogs, Dr. J’s still involved, and Iceman’s back in Detroit. These aren’t pickup games, they’re high-level matchups. Cooper closed with excitement: “So we ready to go, man. Like I said, uh, league kicks off this Saturday.” Whether Melo joins or not, the door’s still open, and fans are watching.

What has caught the focus of Carmelo Anthony post-retirement?

Carmelo Anthony once made his name as one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history. But now, it seems his focus has shifted from the court for good. While fans and former players continue to nudge him toward a potential comeback, especially in the BIG3, Melo seems more focused on building a different kind of legacy.

Starting this fall, Carmelo will officially join NBC Sports as an NBA studio analyst, debuting during the league’s long-awaited return to NBC and Peacock. “Watching the NBA on NBC growing up shaped my love for the game. Now, I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family,” said Anthony. His new role means he’ll be in the studio at least once a week through the playoffs, offering commentary through what Sam Flood called a “fresh-off-the-court lens”.

This isn’t just about being on TV, though. Melo’s post-retirement life has been a blueprint for reinvention. He co-hosts 7PM in Brooklyn, a podcast where he unpacks NBA headlines and shares behind-the-scenes stories from his career. But more recently, he’s been open about an even bigger dream: NBA ownership. “I want to buy the Wizards,” he said during a podcast episode. “I’d be a great owner.”

His vision for ownership also centers around community and connection. “You have to put people in those positions… and then you cover that with a business mind. Now, you create these levels,” he explained. Melo even floated the idea of giving fans access to practices and building a deeper connection with the franchise. For someone who once let his game speak, he’s now using his voice, platform, and ideas to shape basketball from a completely different angle.

And with his Hall of Fame induction coming up in September, Melo’s new chapter is picking up momentum fast. From media to ownership, he’s clearly moved on from playing days, and while fans may still hope for one last shot, Carmelo Anthony seems fully committed to what’s next.