Larsa Pippen Admits Feeling Unsafe as She Solves $9.27B Industry’s Stubborn Problem

Dating today feels riskier than ever. How could it not be? All the swiping, ghosting, and awkward chats make it exhausting for a lot of people. And let’s not even start on the fear of being catfished. Yet despite the chaos, the dating industry is booming, growing to $9.27 billion in 2024. And it’s projected to continue rising! That’s where Larsa Pippen steps in, not just as a reality TV name but as someone who’s lived through a dating mess herself. From her long marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen to her recent romance with Jeff Coby, she’s seen the game from every angle.

Larsa’s past is filled with high-profile names: Tristan Thompson, Marcus Jordan, and others. But instead of just talking about her experiences, she’s flipping the script. “My girlfriends and I were talking about going on a dating app, and when we researched [them], we couldn’t find a dating app that made us feel safe,” she told Page Six Style. That frustration turned into motivation. Tired of fake profiles and data risks, she built something different of her own. And who better to redesign modern dating than someone who’s been through the drama?

Larsa recently made an appearance on Housewives Nightcap from Access Hollywood. The conversation soon went to her latest venture. Speaking on her new app, Date.com, she shared, “They were missing a lot of important things, and so I help create Date.com, and it is legit the best dating site out there.” Speaking on the features of the app, “It’s powered by AI. It has faced recognition, so you can’t just upload a photo that’s been altered. You have to use the camera that’s on the app.” Another feature she revealed is that users can message multiple people at once. “If you liked Five Guys… You can send a group message saying like, ‘Hey, how’s your weekend?’” It saves time, cuts the small talk, and keeps things casual. But this isn’t the end.

Another thing that sets Date.com apart? The calling feature! Not only can you video and voice call right from the app, but it also keeps your number completely private. “My favorite part of the app is you can voice call and video calls on the actual app. So you don’t have to give anyone your phone number,” she said. That came from real moments with her friends.“My friends would be like, ‘Oh, you have to call him from my phone number and I don’t want him to have my phone number,’” Larsa recalled. This is a must-have feature for those who want to contact their match without revealing their phone number to a stranger.

via Imago Larsa Pippen Instagram

And with everything from photo verification to encrypted calling, she’s thought through the details that other platforms miss. So, is she throwing shade at other apps? Maybe. But can you blame her? Larsa Pippen’s new platform isn’t just a dating app; it’s a wake-up call to the industry.

Passing the hurdle of the dating app, Larsa Pippen found love once again

After spending months creating a dating app that puts safety and privacy first, Larsa Pippen seems to have found her match, off the app and very much in real life. It’s only been a few months since Larsa Pippen and former NBA player Jeff Coby confirmed their relationship, but that hasn’t stopped wedding rumors from picking up speed.

After TMZ caught up with the couple in May, Jeff didn’t hesitate when asked about the future. “We’re getting married November 2025,” he said confidently. “It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage.” And while he added, “I can’t tell you when I’m proposing,” fans were left wondering just how serious they are.

Larsa, on the other hand, kept her cool. She didn’t say much, but she did smile while Jeff made his bold declaration. Later, she told Us Weekly the comment was “probably a joke,” though she didn’t shut the door completely. “I feel like I definitely do enjoy being with him,” she said. “So we’ll see.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her cautious approach comes after a very public split from Marcus Jordan earlier this year. Back in October, she explained why she’s now more guarded with relationships. “If I do meet someone, I’m going to take my time and get to know them initially before I get to be on Center Street with the person,” she told E! News. “It’s so challenging.” She emphasized how hard it is to build something genuine when outside voices get involved too early.

Still, Larsa has never shied away from love or from reinventing what that looks like. “I like marriage, I feel like it’s great. I feel like it’s great to be able to build with someone, plan the future with someone,” she said. That same mindset is woven into the foundation of her dating app. Just like her personal life, she’s building it with intention, one thoughtful step at a time.