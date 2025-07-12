Larsa Pippen Gets Emotional on Son’s Big Day After Revealing Personal Future Plans

Relationships are a tough nut to crack. And sometimes, they simply refuse to break. But life, as it always does, marches on. For Larsa Pippen, that chapter with NBA icon Scottie Pippen has long been closed. Both have moved beyond the headlines, but one undeniable thread still ties them together: their children. And when it comes to her kids, Larsa never shies away from the spotlight. She’s consistently front and center, defending, celebrating, and speaking up for her family when it matters most.

Larsa Pippen may be a single mom these days, but when it comes to their four children, she and Scottie Pippen remain on the same page. Together, they’ve raised Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. It’s like a tight-knit crew despite the family’s public past. And on June 11, Larsa had a reason to celebrate. Her son Justin turned 20, and she wasted no time letting the world know exactly what he means to her.

On her latest Instagram post, Larsa Pippen treated followers to a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Justin’s 20th birthday. She shared childhood snapshots of Justin, alongside a recent photo of the two beaming together. While the image carousel alone was enough to stop thumbs mid-scroll, it was Larsa’s caption that truly struck a chord. She wrote, “Hbd my love! I’m so proud of the man you’ve become. I always knew you were destined for greatness. Keep being the inspiration that you are ❤️”

Larsa and Scottie Pippen welcomed their third child, Justin Pippen, on July 11, 2005. Unlike his older brothers, Scotty Jr. and Preston, Justin was born and raised in California. Through every chapter of his life, Larsa’s been the constant. Despite no longer sharing a relationship with Scottie, she’s never let that fracture affect her love or commitment as a mother. And her latest birthday post is living proof.

While her role as a parent seems smooth as a cucumber these days, her personal life is a little more complicated. Word on the street? Larsa’s back in the dating game.

Larsa Pippen giving massive update on future with her secret relationship

Larsa Pippen, former wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, has never been a stranger to headlines. Fresh off a highly publicized breakup with Marcus Jordan, son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, the reality star appears to be rolling the dice on love again. Larsa was recently spotted celebrating her 51st birthday in Miami, arm-in-arm with new boyfriend Jeff Coby. And now, she’s offering a candid glimpse into their future.

During a recent sit-down on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Larsa Pippen dropped a headline-worthy update about what’s next for them. “I’m investing in my kids…I want my kids to do the things that make them feel good,” she shared. But when pressed about future children with Coby, Larsa didn’t dodge. “I mean, we’ve talked about it,” she admitted.

She then recalled a moment from her past, a practical but hopeful decision: “So I did this thing like maybe eight years ago when I was shooting the Kardashians, where we froze our eggs. Okay? So I think I have, like, eight or 11.” And would she actually use them? With a softer, but steady voice, she revealed, “I think so. I feel like I’m a really good mom. I’m obsessed with my kids. Like, I do everything with my kids.”

That connection to family is exactly why her relationship with Jeff Coby feels different. The two aren’t hiding behind closed doors. Now, they’re stepping boldly into the spotlight, writing their next chapter in plain view.