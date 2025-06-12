Larsa Pippen Kicked Out of House After Marcus Jordan’s Involvement Triggers Huge Fight

Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is here. And it’s safe to say that it kicked off with pure, unfiltered drama. Two besties? Not besties anymore. Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, is opening up about her split with Marcus Jordan. That alone could’ve carried the episode, but there’s more. The biggest shocker? Larsa’s coming after her best friend Lisa Hochstein, accusing her of breaking the ultimate girl code. Didn’t see that one coming, did you? Fans barely had time to breathe before this bombshell hit. So what really went down? Let’s break it all the way down, because things got messy fast.

In the Season 7 premiere preview of The Real Housewives of Miami, we caught a glimpse of Larsa Pippen throwing serious shade at Lisa Hochstein. She hinted Lisa broke girl code, and now that the episode’s out, fans finally know what went down. Lisa’s relationship with boyfriend Jody Glidden seemed to be on solid ground. At least, that’s what it looked like. But apparently, Larsa wasn’t buying it. She went as far as pegging Lisa and Jody as disloyal friends. Wild, right? So what sparked all this heat? Let’s peel back the layers and get to the bottom of it.

In the latest episode, things got heated fast. Fans watched Larsa Pippen call out Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden for meeting up with Marcus Jordan after their split. Larsa wasn’t having it. She fired off, “Why do you think he’s hanging out with Jody? He never hung out with Jody before. All of a sudden, he’s best friends with Jody.” That was the breaking point for Lisa. Tired of Larsa’s nonstop jabs, she clapped back with zero filter. “You and Marcus have broken up maybe four times, okay? And one of the first times you broke up, Jody and I left a real party for your fake breakup.” Lisa snapped. Turns out, that’s where Marcus, Lisa, and Jody crossed paths.

But Larsa reacts as if she would’ve never done that to Lisa if the roles were flipped. And just like that, what started as a simple dinner sighting turned into full-blown Housewives chaos. Larsa fired off, “Honey, that was not a fake breakup. You’re a fake bit–.” Yep, she went there. Lisa wasn’t having it for a second. She snapped right back, “You don’t call me a bit– in my house… Don’t you yell at me like that.” At this point, emotions hit the ceiling. Larsa burst into tears but still kept those brutal jabs coming. Pointing at Lisa, she shouted, “She’s a fu—– loser, she’s a fing horrible friend… she’s always drunk and stupid.” And boom, that was it. Lisa finally lost it, she said, quite yelling, “Get out. Get out. Out, out, out, out… The whole world knows where you are. Get out.”

While the rest of the group scrambled to calm things down, it was already way too far gone. The damage was done, and neither side was backing off. At that moment, with tears streaming down her face, Larsa Pippen grabbed her things and walked out of the room. And honestly, can you blame her? Things hit a level you just don’t come back from overnight. So now the big question hanging in the air: is this officially the end for these once ride-or-die besties?

Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein’s once-solid friendship shows signs of serious strain

Now that RHOM is back, Larsa’s opening up about what it was really like navigating a public breakup with Marcus Jordan, all while cameras rolled. In a raw chat with E! News, she admitted, “You know it’s hard – I feel like I’m kind of tough on the outside but I’m really soft on the inside.”

But the real gut-punch didn’t come from Marcus. It came from the people she thought would have her back. “I just feel like, you know, when you’re going through a breakup, you expect your friends to have your back,” Larsa confessed. What she got instead? A brutal lesson in loyalty. Translation: your so-called circle can turn ghost real quick.

And that silence? It hit hardest from Lisa. Larsa told Page Six, “I feel like most of my girlfriends were there for me, except Lisa. So, that part kind of stung.” No sugarcoating it. Meanwhile, Lisa seems pretty unbothered about where things stand. Especially after this mess in the house. In an interview with Us Weekly, she didn’t mince words: “We’re not texting, we’re not calling… we’re co-workers, acquaintances at best at this point.”

Yeah, no fixing that one. From heartbreak to betrayal to cold shoulders, this season’s packed with drama, and Larsa definitely didn’t sign up for it. And fans? They’re living for every messy second.