Larsa Pippen Sends 2-Word Message to Billionaire Friend Amid Instagram Post Controversy

Larsa Pippen’s love life has long been in the public eye, from her rocky past with Scottie Pippen to her high-profile breakup with Marcus Jordan. But even now, as she embraces new beginnings with her new partner, Jeff Coby, the echoes of her past seem to continue haunting her. How so? Well, when her relationship with Marcus ended, it also led to the fallout of her friendship with Lisa Hochstein. What’s more? It’s still deteriorating even now. And the once-close friends are now at odds with one another.

The tension between Larsa and Lisa recently came to a head online. It all sparked during Real Housewives of Miami Season 7, when Larsa questioned Lisa’s loyalty. She wanted Lisa and her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, to cut ties with Marcus. When they didn’t, Larsa went after Jody, even accusing him of using Lisa. That didn’t sit well with Lisa, who blasted Larsa in a now-deleted post, saying, “Larsa keeps saying that we were best friends for 15 years, and that is not true.”

And just like that, another friendship seemed to shatter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the drama kept spinning, Larsa quietly turned toward someone who’s always been in her corner: Adam Weitsman. He recently posted a thank-you note, writing, “Thank you so much @larsapippen for the beautiful flowers, you’re a ride or die friend like no other!” Larsa kept it simple but meaningful, replying, “Love u.” In just two words, she reminded everyone that not all connections need to be flashy to be real.

AD

via Imago Larsa Pippen [Image via Instagram]

Adam isn’t just a friend. He’s also Larsa’s business partner in Olujo Tequila, a premium brand positioned to rival even Michael Jordan’s Cincoro. With an $800,000 investment from Larsa, the duo has big plans. Before the launch of the brand, Adam claimed, “We’re trying to perfect the juice to make it one of the finest tequilas in the world.”

Their partnership has stayed strong despite public chaos. From handling launches to building a luxury brand in a crowded celebrity market, the two seem to genuinely trust one another.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Larsa Pippen’s history with Kim Kardashian still lingers over new drama

There was a time when you couldn’t see Kim Kardashian without spotting Larsa Pippen nearby. Red carpets, beach vacations, selfies—they were practically joined at the hip. They moved like sisters, and for a while, it felt like nothing could come between them. But in 2020, things shifted. Kim and her family quietly hit that unfollow button, and honestly, that silence was louder than any statement. Now, with Larsa clashing publicly with RHOM co-star Lisa Hochstein, fans are starting to ask, Are we watching history repeat itself?

While Larsa never revealed the full story, she gave just enough to keep people guessing. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said, “We had an issue.” Later on the Hollywood Raw podcast, she opened up a bit more, suggesting that the tension may have started with Kanye West. She explained, “I feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.” That sense of mistrust may have isolated Kim, eventually pushing Larsa out of the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Larsa didn’t throw shade. She seemed more disappointed than angry. “If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person,” she said. It felt like her way of walking away without creating more drama. But the emotional distance clearly stung. Larsa later admitted the friendship had reached “a weird, ugly place.”

And what about Kim’s side? She’s never directly addressed the fallout. However, her inner circle reportedly saw Larsa as “toxic energy.” One insider claimed, “Larsa just didn’t make the cut.” Now that Larsa is caught in yet another messy friendship split, does the past keep echoing louder than she’d like to admit?