Lisa Leslie’s Message for Nike Concealed After Special WNBA Product Draws Attention

While Kobe Bryant may no longer be with us, his wife, Vanessa Bryant, has made sure that his legacy lives on. One way she has done it is by collaborating with Nike to elevate the Lakers legend’s sneaker line to unimaginable heights. What started as a dedicated basketball shoe has now expanded to baseball, football, and lifestyle markets because of Vanessa’s vision. During the recent WNBA All-Star Weekend, the Nike product made headlines once again with its latest drop.

When it comes to women’s basketball, Kobe was one of its biggest advocates. He would frequently attend WNBA games with his daughter Gigi, who aspired to be a pro athlete. His orange WNBA hoodie holds significant value among the hoop community even today. That’s why Vanessa and Nike decided to use that tone in this year’s WNBA All-Star Weekend. Giving a new, unique look to the iconic Kobe 6 Protro, the brand dropped a ‘Total Orange’ colorway for the star-studded event. Turns out, Vanessa even gifted a few pairs to some female basketball legends, including Lisa Leslie.

The three-time WNBA MVP shared the update on her IG story, showing off the new kicks. While Lisa could be seen mouthing a message, her words were masked by Lil Wayne’s ‘Kobe Bryant’ song, which was a nod to ‘The Black Mamba’ in itself. She also added a comment, “#MambaForever” to the story.

Although Lisa’s message was unclear, Vanessa acknowledged it by re-sharing the video, with several heart emotes. Well, Vanessa and Lisa share a strong bond. Two years ago, the duo unveiled a new basketball court at Los Angeles’ Wilson Park, donated by BodyArmor and ‘Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.’ As a tribute to Kobe and Gigi, the court featured murals of the beloved father-daughter duo. So, it comes as no surprise that Leslie was one of the few to receive Kobe’s new sneakers as a gift.

Unlike Leslie, the other recipient of the new Kobes, Dawn Staley, sent a clear and heartfelt response to Vanessa. Along with images of the orange kicks, the legendary coach wrote, “Love it when I come home to @kobebryant feet heat….@wnba all-star jawns! 🥰🥰🥰@vanessabryant never stop with the top tier colorway!! 🔥 🔥 🔥”

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time Vanessa has made such a beautiful gesture.

Vanessa Bryant’s gift to Dawn Staley received heartfelt response from the Gamecocks coach once before

At this point, Staley has become accustomed to receiving gifts from Vanessa. Last month, she shared images of the new Nike Kobe 4 Protro ‘CHBL’ sneakers on her Instagram, gifted by the Lakers legend’s wife. “@vanessabryant I don’t mean to flood your timeline, but truly grateful and thankful to receive part of @kobebryant legacy and your vision and love for him elevate that legacy! Don’t ever stop… mamba mentality!” the Gamecocks head coach wrote in a heartfelt response.

Sure enough, Vanessa reciprocated the feeling by commenting on Staley’s post. Even Lisa Leslie chimed in by saying, “Forever🔥🔥🔥🔥💛💜.” Clearly, the bond is strong between the ladies, and it is great to see them carrying Kobe’s legacy forward.

