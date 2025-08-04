Lakers Legend Confirms Truth About Gilbert Arenas Feud Amid Gambling Controversy

It started like something out of a wild movie. Gilbert Arenas, once a beloved All-Star, was back in headlines, and not for his jump shot. This time, it was about federal charges linked to an alleged illegal gambling ring out of his Encino mansion. Arenas didn’t flinch. Instead, he hit livestreams with his usual flair, saying, “Good luck in court… I’m pretty sure I ain’t gonna be there when it’s starting to go, ’cause yeah… I’m snitching.” He danced out of court, flashing a bond receipt, insisting none of it had anything to do with him.

The charges are serious ones, no doubt—including conspiracy and operating an illegal gambling business. Yet Arenas stood his ground. On social media, he mocked the arrest, even recognizing one of the cops as a childhood friend. He claimed he didn’t run the games; he just rented the house. But with a trial date set and five others arrested, the stakes are high. Still, Arenas held a positive attitude.

As the headlines kept piling up, something unexpected happened. Robert Horry, yes, Big Shot Bob himself, showed a bit of love. On a podcast, when asked about their rocky history, Horry responded, “You are allowed to have your opinion and I think Gilbert is funny, and I think he does a really a really great job.”

He even added that Arenas “has a good host too.” Even though he doesn’t agree with everything Arenas says, “don’t get me wrong, half the s— he says I’m like I’m like come on man-“. That kind of nod, especially during a storm, means more than people think. Especially from someone Arenas once mocked publicly.

via Imago Apr 7, 2012; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Gilbert Arenas (10) dribbles the ball up the court during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the FedEx Forum. Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Dallas Mavericks 94-89. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-Imagn Images

Their feud, after all, wasn’t small. Arenas had once questioned Horry’s seven titles, saying he was “just a dude on a team.” Horry didn’t take the bait completely, but he didn’t ignore it either. He said, “I don’t argue with idiots.” Still, despite their post-retirement spats, the recent support felt genuine. Maybe it’s not about rings or takes anymore, maybe it’s about seeing the bigger picture.

Rod Strickland and NBA legends defend Hakeem Olajuwon after Gilbert Arenas’ harsh take

Gilbert Arenas has never shied away from controversy, but this time, his comments stirred a deeper debate. Questioning Hakeem Olajuwon’s relevance and training fees, Arenas implied that “The Dream’s” iconic footwork wouldn’t work in today’s game. That comment didn’t sit well with those who actually saw Olajuwon dominate. Rod Strickland, on the Bagfuel podcast, didn’t mince words. “I’m just one of those people, when it comes to the legends, I watch my mouth,” he said.

Strickland’s stance came from experience, not hearsay. He lived through Olajuwon’s prime and knew what it took to reach legendary status. While Arenas played after Hakeem’s era, Strickland reminded everyone that greatness demands respect. “I want them to know I spoke about them with the utmost respect. I don’t want them to think I slighted them in any kind of way,” he explained. His words reflected how legends aren’t just players, they’re symbols of what it takes to thrive in the NBA.

Ralph Sampson, another Rockets legend, echoed that sentiment. While Arenas dismissed footwork as outdated, Sampson clapped back. “He (Gilbert Arenas) needs to go back and look at more film because I don’t think he knows what he’s talking about,” he said. According to Sampson, footwork is still very much part of the modern game. It was a direct call for Arenas to check the tape.

Paul Pierce didn’t stay silent either. In his signature straightforward style, Pierce brought some reality to the conversation. “You crazy. Put some respect on Dream’s name first of all,” he said. He even pointed out that one of Olajuwon’s famous baseline moves is still being used today. “Stop it,” Pierce added, closing the door on the debate with that sharp mic drop.