LA Sparks Owner Magic Johnson Gives Paige Bueckers Some Love After Dallas Wings’ Playoffs Dream Ends

The WNBA regular season has been nothing short of electric, breaking the league’s all-time attendance record with 2.43 million fans. Teams like the Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries have fueled the surge, but the excitement goes beyond just numbers. Every game feels like history in motion, and playoff battles have only added to the drama. One of those games came when the Los Angeles Sparks clashed with the Dallas Wings for playoff contention, and as owner of the Sparks, Magic Johnson was watching closely.

That game itself felt like a movie. Fans saw the Sparks fighting tooth and nail, while the Wings leaned heavily on their young star. The scoreboard barely separated the two teams as the minutes ticked away. You could feel the energy in every possession, as though the outcome would define more than just one season. For the Sparks, the game wasn’t only about moving forward but about proving themselves against a talented Wings squad. For Dallas, it was about Paige Bueckers carrying the weight of a dream.

After the game, Magic Johnson took to Twitter, and his words set the tone for the night. “A magical ending for my @LASparks last night vs. Dallas! Kelsey Plum hit the game-winning shot in the 81-80 victory over the Wings!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾” he wrote. Yet his praise didn’t stop with his own team. Johnson also added, “I have to give Page Bueckers some love for hitting 44 points in last night’s game, the most points by a rookie in WNBA history and the most points in a game by any player this season!” His respect for Paige showed how special her performance truly was.

Paige Bueckers’ historic night will be remembered long after the buzzer. The No. 1 overall pick tied Cynthia Cooper-Dyke for the most points by a rookie, finishing with 44. She scored in every spot imaginable, from the restricted area to beyond the arc, making shots look effortless. She alone tallied 44 of Dallas’ 80 points, carrying her team on her back. For a moment, it seemed like her free throw would be the game-winner, sealing her night with perfection. But fate had other plans.

That twist came in the form of Kelsey Plum. With seconds left, the Sparks guard drained a banker at the buzzer, snatching victory from Dallas’ grasp. The Sparks celebrated an 81-80 win, while Paige was left watching her career night spoiled by one shot. It was a cruel reminder of how thin the line is between triumph and heartbreak in sports. Bueckers may not have had the ending she wanted, but her name is already etched into WNBA history. And as Magic Johnson’s words suggested, her future only shines brighter from here.

Inside Magic Johnson’s birthday celebration and family reunion

Even as Magic Johnson celebrated his Sparks’ playoff win and Paige Bueckers’ brilliance, his personal life was just as eventful. Magic Johnson’s summer has been full of memories off the court, with his 66th birthday celebration standing out. The Lakers legend kept things low-key, spending the evening with wife Cookie and a few close friends. On Instagram, he gave fans a glimpse of the night, writing, “Cookie curated a great birthday dinner with some of our closest friends for me last night at Spago. The world famous chef and entrepreneur Wolfgang Puck was there to greet us and welcome us to his restaurant.”

It was a dinner filled with joy, laughter, and appreciation. Photos showed Johnson glowing in a sharp white suit while Cookie sat beside him in a stunning white and purple dress. His birthday cake, topped with a bold “66,” symbolized another milestone in a life that has already been defined by success both on and off the court. Sharing his gratitude publicly, Johnson added, “The meal was just outstanding and I had so much fun on my birthday! I want to thank my beautiful and lovely wife Cookie, for making my 66th birthday special.”

The dinner was not the only family moment for Johnson this month. Just days earlier, he was back in Michigan surrounded by relatives for a heartfelt reunion. Johnson posted, “Thank you to all my family from across the country for coming to the family reunion and to celebrate my mother.” The gathering also marked a milestone for his mom, who turned 90. Surrounded by loved ones, Johnson’s two celebrations reflected more than just birthdays. They showed how family remains at the core of his life, long after his playing days ended.