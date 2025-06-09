Lou Williams Pushes Ice Cube to Subtly Expose Unrivaled’s “Dealbreaker” Days Before Big3’s Season Tip-Off

Back in 2017, Ice Cube looked at basketball and saw a blind spot: retired legends with no place to shine. That’s what pushed him to start the Big3. He believed that greats like Allen Iverson and Dwight Howard still had more to give. Fans missed seeing these names, and he gave them that chance. Cube also grew up on half-court, street-style games. The format made sense, it’s relatable, it’s tough, and it’s easy on aging knees. And it has been successful, to say the least, with many new names joining each year. And now, the event is entering its eighth season.

This year, the league returns with even bigger energy. The eighth season tips off on June 14 at Allstate Arena in Chicago. What’s interesting is that the championship game will take place on August 24 in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena, hosted on UCF’s campus. “It’s only right for us to have our championship in Orlando,” Cube said. He also teased a possible poetic moment: Dwight Howard, who starred for the Magic, might play his final game there. Still, Howard’s just one of many former NBA players joining this year’s lineup, from Kemba Walker to Michael Beasley.

Now, here’s where things got interesting. Ice Cube sat down for an interview on Run It Back. Lou Williams took the moment to stir things up. He pointed out, “Unrivaled on the women’s side had some success, launching their three-on-three, and they played kind of three-quarter court.” Lou brought up Unrivaled’s three-quarter-court format, hinting at its open flow, and questioned if it led to Cube considering a change in his own league. But Cube didn’t flinch. “Half court is the way to go when it comes to three-on-three basketball.” He felt the half-court style was more accessible and better for the game’s growth.

What’s the actual difference between the two formats? Big3 sticks to one basket, making it feel gritty and grounded. Unrivaled’s layout stretches things out but feels less practical. Cube even said, “It’s going to be hard to find three-quarter courts… I don’t even know if there’s any in the country.” That’s why, to him, it’s a hard no, “So that to me is just, it was a, it’s kind of like a deal breaker for me.” On top of that, Big3 just scored a major win.

via Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 25: Ice Cube attends a special screening of ‘Ride Along’ at The Soho Hotel on February 25, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Red Lobster is now the league’s official restaurant sponsor. From “lobster claw foam fingers” to one-on-one “Bring the Fire” challenges, it’s clear that Big3 is cooking something big this year.

Ice Cube eyes Derrick Rose, Lou Williams, and Jamal Crawford for BIG3’s future

As the Big3 continues expanding its reach and reputation, Ice Cube isn’t just satisfied with who’s already playing, instead, he’s setting his sights on who’s next. On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Cube didn’t hesitate when asked who he’d love to see lace up for his league. With a grin, he replied, “You mean Lou? Lou Will? It’s a few out there.” The playful callout to co-host Lou Williams was only the beginning.

Cube then revealed the trio he’s been thinking about. “We would love Derrick Rose. We would love Jamal Crawford. Boogie, of course.” But he made it clear that name recognition alone isn’t enough. “We want [players] when [they are] are ready to play and go at this level. It’s not easy in the Big 3. I can understand. You got to be ready for it.”

Among those mentioned, Derrick Rose’s name stood out. The former NBA MVP officially ended his playing days in late 2023 after being waived by the Grizzlies. Although he never suited up that season, his legacy as the youngest MVP in league history remains intact. Well, the Bulls have already announced that they’ll retire his jersey next season. Despite a career plagued by injuries, Rose still carved out a place in NBA lore with electric play in Chicago and solid runs in Detroit, Minnesota, and New York. And he’s finally getting his dues!

While Rose has been quiet since his cryptic retirement video, the idea of him returning in a league designed for skill over speed isn’t too far-fetched. Whether or not Rose or Crawford joins, Cube’s pitch is clear: the Big3 isn’t a retirement tour, it’s real basketball! The door is open, but only for those truly ready to compete.