Magic Johnson Confirms Interest in $7.5 Billion NBA Team, Ditching Potential Lakers Ownership

Back in 2013, during Advancing the Dream Live at the Apollo, Magic Johnson said something powerful. “I grew up poor, but I didn’t have poor dreams.” How did an NBA player who grew up in humble beginnings get his interest in business? Well, that is from back in his teenage years. Back then, he was doing janitorial work in a seven-story office building in Michigan. It was there that his dream of becoming a CEO was born. That mindset stayed with him even after retirement, helping him build a $1.5 billion net worth, according to Forbes. And now he has his hands on many different ventures, from food, urban development to sports team ownerships.

Today, Magic is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a move he made in 2012. The group bought the team for $2 billion, the highest price ever paid for a U.S. sports franchise at the time. Even if his financial slice is small, his face is one of the most recognized in the ownership group. He also joined the $6.05 billion purchase of the Washington Commanders, led by George Harris, making it the most expensive NFL sale ever. To Magic, this was a dream come true. On top of that, he owns part of LAFC, the 2022 MLS Cup winners. But it seems he is not satisfied, and wants to make a comeback to the NBA landscape as well!

Recently, he sat down with First Take host Stephen A. Smith, where the conversation turned toward NBA ownership. Smith smiled and said, “Might have to own your own team again, man.” Magic didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, I know. Maybe that’s what I have to do… I might have to get back into the NBA.” Stephen assumed that if he made his return, with the NBA legend’s love for the Los Angeles Lakers, he would only look for stakes in that team. However, Magic remains open for any possibility! “Well, I’m interested in the Lakers, but you know what? I may, I may be interested in somebody else too, depending on who, who the owner is,” he claimed!

And then came the Knicks talk. Smith laughed, “Could you get a group together and steal it from the Knicks?” Magic didn’t back down. “If Dolan ever puts the Knicks up for sale, I’ll be first in line.” He made it clear: “I only own teams to win.” The Knicks are worth $7.5 billion according to Forbes, so it’s not an easy decision for Magic to make. Smith, half-joking, begged, “What do you need me to do? I kidnap somebody for you to run the Knicks.” By this time, Magic couldn’t stop laughing at Smith’s words, but he simply replied, “I’m all about winning. That’s it.”

For context, Magic once held a minority stake in the Lakers from 1994 to 2010. He bought in for $10 million and reportedly sold it for five to six times that. Even now, it seems he’s not done dreaming, just aiming higher.

Magic Johnson calls out Knicks players, says pressure’s on after firing Thibodeau

While it’s unclear if Magic Johnson will ever be getting the ownership over the Knicks, as much as Stephen A. Smith would want to, the 5x NBA champion had some biting words for the Knicks players. On ESPN’s Get Up, he shifted focus to the New York Knicks, and this time, it was personal. Speaking like someone who’s been in the pressure cooker himself, Magic didn’t hold back when asked about the team’s decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the players next season because if you fire the coach and this is what you wanted, now you gotta step up,” He said. He referenced his own history with the Lakers when he pushed to fire coach Paul Westhead, and then had to carry the weight of that choice. “We went on and won the championship, right? So all the excuses are gone.” His message to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks core? Deliver or be held accountable.

As the Knicks scramble for a replacement, the situation looks chaotic. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, “They seem to be prioritizing people who are not available.” That confusion has only intensified after multiple top coaches declined interest. Even Charles Barkley weighed in, calling the Knicks front office “the stupidest damn people in the world” for firing a good coach without a clear plan.

Magic added another layer to the conversation. “If you’re going to fire the man, you have to have at least somebody in mind that you can get right to come and fill his position…but it seemed like they didn’t have a plan in place.” As a former player, owner, and lifelong competitor, Johnson knows what poor planning looks like, and he’s calling it out in real time.

Still, he offered ideas: Sam Cassell, Chris Quinn, maybe even Michael Malone. And when asked about future roster moves, Magic said bluntly, “The Knicks are too slow… Kevin Durant will allow them to get faster.” But above all, he reminded New York of one key truth: “Everybody’s gotta step up and be better next season.”