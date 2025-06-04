Magic Johnson Doubles Down on Love for Son EJ With Powerful Birthday Message During Pride Month

You may be the best in the business you are in, but being a father comes with its own challenges, and Magic Johnson is no exception. The 65-year-old shares three children: Andre, EJ, and Elisa, and has spoken openly about the learning curve in parenting. His hardest moment as a parent? Well, when EJ came out as gay back in 2013, understanding didn’t come naturally to him. Magic later admitted that he struggled at first. But instead of turning away, he chose the path of love. But today, that process led to pride and unconditional support. And things couldn’t be better between the father and son!

Moreover, since coming out, EJ has never looked back or hesitated in expressing himself. EJ Johnson has become a well-known figure in the LGBTQ community. He uses his voice to speak out on acceptance and self-love. EJ starred in EJNYC, a spin-off of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, where he shared his life and friendships. The show gave viewers a closer look at identity and lifestyle from EJ’s point of view. With each step, he pushed for more visibility, and no one seemed prouder of him than Magic Johnson.

On June 4, EJ turned 33, and Magic marked the day with a touching tribute. Alongside photos, one showing EJ with Magic and Cookie Johnson beaming together, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my son EJ! Thank you for making the world a better place. Your mom and I love you and are very happy that you’re making a difference in the lives of so many people!”

It was a moment of celebration, reflecting a father’s joy in seeing his son shine. Johnson is happy with how his son has turned out and has used his platform to give hope to others like him as well! And what better time than Pride month to show him support for his contributions to the LGBTQ+ community? This isn’t the first time Magic’s shared his heart publicly.

Last year, he posted a photo of himself and EJ at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, writing, “Happy Birthday to my son, EJ!” He continued, “EJ is amazing and intelligent… helped so many other people live life as their authentic selves.” And Cookie didn’t miss the chance either. On Instagram, she posted childhood and grown-up photos of EJ with the caption, “To my fabulous EJ, I hope you have the most wonderful day ever. I love you to pieces!!! 🎂🎂✨✨🥰🥰🩷🩷”

From confusion to full support, Magic Johnson’s journey shows how love can grow. Today, he celebrates EJ not just as a son, but as a role model.

How E.J. Johnson helped change Magic Johnson’s heart and reframe masculinity

When Magic Johnson revealed he was HIV-positive in 1991, it shattered public assumptions and started long-overdue conversations. Over two decades later, when his son EJ came out as gay, the Johnson family again brought visibility to another misunderstood experience. But behind the headlines was a much more personal story, one about growth, misunderstanding, and finally, acceptance.

EJ once shared that coming out to his family was the hardest step. “They had to really take that in and digest it, especially my dad,” he told Variety. EJ had already come out to friends but felt nervous about how his parents would react. “They were the last people that I really had to talk to about it.” He explained that the conversation with Magic wasn’t easy. “He just was rattling off about things that weren’t particularly nice.”

At that time in 2010, EJ expressed himself through bold fashion choices, which didn’t always sit well with Magic. “That was the look. And of course I was rocking the scarves, because it was hot,” EJ said. “And he just could not stand it.” Magic would make rules like, “No scarves in the house,” but EJ knew it wasn’t about clothes. “It’s really about him seeing you be you.” There was tension, but it came from a place of fear and confusion, not hate.

For Magic, the challenge started with expectation. “You’re thinking, ‘Is he gonna play sports?’” he said. When EJ showed interest in dolls and dress-up, Magic didn’t know how to respond. But the change came slowly and powerfully. “I had to accept who he was and who he wanted to be,” Magic said. What helped him through that? Seeing his son live boldly. “He actually helped me get there, because he was so proud.”

The turning point came during EJ’s first year at NYU. “He picked me up at my dorm, and I was like, ‘Oh, whatever, hey.’ And he hugged me so hard,” EJ remembered. “That’s when I knew, there’s nothing but love here.” Magic confirmed it with honesty: “He changed me,” he said. “He was so proud. This dude here is just so proud of who he is.” That pride, once difficult for Magic to understand, became the very thing that made him proudest of all.