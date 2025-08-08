Magic Johnson Pens Emotional Message for Mother’s Special Day After Plan to Tribute Late Father Surfaces

For Magic Johnson, family isn’t just support. It’s the foundation of everything. Long before he dazzled NBA arenas, his mother Christine’s unwavering faith and quiet strength shaped his character. Her daily prayers and emphasis on humility kept him grounded even at the peak of Lakers glory. Now, as he honors her 90th year, that bond takes center stage, revealing a legacy far deeper than basketball.

The timing feels auspicious. Just days before hosting a car show for his late father in Lansing, Magic turns the spotlight to his mother. It’s a powerful reminder of how both parents anchored him through triumphs and trials- from HIV diagnosis to business empire building. Their influence echoes in every tribute he crafts.

Magic confirmed it himself, sharing on Instagram about an unforgettable evening at Michigan State’s Breslin Arena. “We had a beautiful event for my mother yesterday to celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends. The theme of the night was how God has used her throughout her life! My mother has really been blessed in her purpose with the Lord,” he wrote.

The night included a surprise performance by gospel favorite Tamela Mann and her husband David Mann. For Magic, it was a public thank-you to Christine “Chris” Johnson. The woman whose prayers and values have been the constant in his life story.

View this post on Instagram

And the celebrations don’t stop there. Just days after honoring his mother, Magic will host his late father’s annual car show in Lansing. This Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, he’s expecting around 200 cars, almost triple last year’s turnout.

“He instilled so many great things in me,” Magic told WNEM. “My work ethic, my discipline and we want to share his love for cars because that’s what he loved. His family, his church and then cars… so this is really a great coming home celebration for me.” A perfect follow-up to a week that’s been all about remembering where it all began.

Meanwhile, as Christine blew out candles, Magic’s heart clearly stretched across generations. But one surprise appearance added extra sparkle…

Obamas Join the “Favorite Girl” Celebration

When Magic calls someone his “favorite girl,” it’s not a throwaway line.. it’s a lifetime of love in three words. On his mom Christine’s birthday, he paired the phrase with a series of photos that captured more than just a family gathering. There were sweet snapshots with his wife Cookie, some emotional throwbacks with his late father, and in the corner of one image, something you couldn’t miss: a towering portrait of Michelle Obama. That subtle detail hinted at a friendship that stretches far beyond casual acquaintance.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Magic Johnson attends the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium.

Christine’s birthday also happened to line up with another celebration. Barack Obama’s. Magic didn’t let that slip by. Alongside his tribute to his mom, he hopped on X to wish the former president a “magical birthday.” It wasn’t just polite timing; Magic and Obama share years of connection built on mutual respect, shared values, and a love for basketball. One of the most memorable snapshots of that bond came during Obama’s 49th birthday, when he turned the day into a star-packed charity basketball game.

Their friendship, however, goes beyond courts and celebrations. Magic has often spoken about the pride and emotion he felt in 2008 when Obama made history as the first Black U.S. president. He and Cookie “jumped up for joy” and even shed tears that night, a reminder of how deeply those milestones resonate for African Americans who’ve lived through decades of change. It’s that mix of personal history and public impact that makes Magic’s tributes- whether for his mother or for Obama, carry more weight than a simple post. They’re stitched together by gratitude, legacy, and the kind of respect that doesn’t fade with time.