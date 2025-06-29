Magic Johnson Pens Emotional Message to Candace Parker Amid Personal Escapade 4,797-Miles Away

“Candace Parker’s impact on the WNBA is immeasurable.” Ask anyone inside the WNBA sphere, and they’ll echo commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s words without hesitation. And honestly, this 3× WNBA champion has every reason to command that kind of reverence. With her Hall of Fame induction practically inevitable, Parker’s getting another well-deserved honor first. The Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise she called home for 13 seasons and led to a title in 2016, will retire her jersey. Yes, Magic Johnson’s team is set to hang No. 3 in the rafters, and amid celebration, Johnson dropped a heartfelt message for the 39YO star.

The Los Angeles Sparks will officially retire Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey ahead of Sunday’s game. That is up against her hometown squad, the Chicago Sky. The two-time WNBA MVP will become just the third player in franchise history to earn the honor. She will be joining Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie and former GM Penny Toler in the rafters. It didn’t take long for part-owner Magic Johnson to jump in with his salute. The Lakers legend and Sparks co-owner, Magic Johnson, is currently 4797 miles away in Greece. Went to social media, celebrate this great honor of Candace.

In his recent X (formerly Twitter), Magic wrote a long post for this living legend. Johnson wrote, “Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole…Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she’s left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”

Indeed, Candace Parker left a mark on the Sparks that’s impossible to overlook. During her 13 seasons in Los Angeles, the franchise made the playoffs 11 times. The lone miss came in 2011, when Parker was sidelined with an injury. That kind of consistency doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the imprint of a generational talent.

No surprise then that Magic Johnson, even from 4,797 miles away in Greece, made time to honor her legacy. But wait, do you know why Magic is soaking up the Mediterranean sun right in the middle of WNBA season? Let’s peel back the curtain on that story next.

Magic Johnson heads back to Greece for another memorable visit

Magic Johnson’s love affair with Greece isn’t some casual fling. At this point, it’s a full-blown, sun-drenched tradition. Back in 2022, while soaking up history and devouring Mediterranean delicacies, Magic called the country “exceptional”. While raving about its culture, cuisine, and famously warm hospitality. As back then he wrote, “From the culture, to the history and the food, everything has been exceptional! The people have welcomed Cookie, me, and our friends with open arms.” That same year, he even rubbed elbows with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. And that locked in his unofficial status as Greece’s favorite NBA legend.

Now, Magic’s back at it, kicking off his annual summer escape across the postcard-perfect Greek islands. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is enjoying the Ionian Islands, flanked by his wife Cookie and a close-knit crew of friends. And really, who wouldn’t want to lose themselves wandering the Parthenon’s ancient stones or basking in the glow of the Odeon of Herodes Atticus?

So far, Magic’s been spotted soaking up the Mediterranean magic on Corfu and Kefalonia, leaning deep into Greece’s signature brand of laid-back luxury. “Cookie and I are enjoying our time in Greece with our friends Dave and Tonya, Tony and Vanessa, Frank and Nina Cooper, and Eula Smith. Take a look at the beautiful castle lit up at nighttime!” he captioned on Instagram. And offered his followers a front-row seat to his journey. And even from paradise, Magic made sure to send flowers to L. A Sparks legend, Candace Parker.