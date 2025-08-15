Magic Johnson Pens Emotional Message to Wife Cookie After Jeanie Buss’ Special Message on 66th Birthday

Magic Johnson is living the dream that once seemed impossible for a kid from Lansing, Michigan. From playground hoops to NBA glory, he built a legacy among the greatest to play the game. Now, years later, his victories extend far beyond the court. August brought a festive mood to the Johnson household, starting with Christine Johnson’s 90th birthday. Just days later, Magic turned 66, with family, friends, and fans showering him with love. Could there be a better reminder of how far he has come?

Cookie Johnson added to the celebrations with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She began with, “Happy Birthday to my love of 33 years and my best friend of 40! ❤️.” What stood out was not just the years but the depth of their journey, from college days at Michigan State to raising three children. Cookie expressed how every laugh, challenge, and dream strengthened their bond. In her words, “I truly believe that God has brought us together, from our college days to raising three amazing kids, you’ve been the anchor of our family.” Her words revealed not just affection but gratitude, reminding us that their partnership is still deeply cherished.

Magic himself gave fans a glimpse into the birthday celebration Cookie arranged. He posted photos of the couple enjoying the evening together, one of which showed a cake topped with the number 66. In his caption, he wrote, “Cookie curated a great birthday dinner with some of our closest friends for me last night at Spago. The world famous chef and entrepreneur Wolfgang Puck was there to greet us and welcome us to his restaurant. The meal was just outstanding and I had so much fun on my birthday! I want to thank my beautiful and lovely wife Cookie for making my 66th birthday special!” His words show how he appreciates all the effort Cookie went through.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

The night was clearly filled with love, but Johnson also shared a solo picture on his story, smiling widely for his followers. Beneath it, he wrote, “The big smile on my face is saying I’m happy to be 66!” The post reflected not just his gratitude but also his joy in reaching another milestone. Magic and Cookie have been together since the late 1970s, and after decades of partnership, their bond still radiates warmth. Their love story feels like the kind of fairytale ending that keeps growing stronger with time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeanie Buss and the Lakers family join Magic Johnson’s birthday festivities

When it comes to celebrating Magic Johnson, even the smallest gestures carry meaning. This year, Jeanie Buss quietly joined in by liking Cookie Johnson’s heartfelt post. For someone who has stayed away from social media since the Lakers’ $10 billion sale, that tiny click spoke volumes. Johnson himself has always defended Jeanie’s decisions, saying earlier this year, “I know that my sister Jeanie would have only considered selling the Lakers organization to someone she knows and trusts would carry on the Buss legacy.”

It was not just Jeanie who showed love. Byron Scott, Magic’s Showtime-era teammate, posted a carousel of old photos and added, “Happy 66th Birthday to the best backcourt team mate and the greatest point guard of all time! You are my forever brother!” That bond between Magic and Scott has remained strong well beyond their playing days, proof that some friendships never fade. Pau Gasol kept things short with a “Happy Birthday!!” followed by purple and gold hearts, a simple reminder of Lakers loyalty.

via Imago National Action Network 2023 Convention Day 2 Earvin Magic Johnson participates in chat with mayor Eric Adams and Al Sharpton at NAN 2023 convention day 2 at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. New York New York United States Copyright: LevxRadin

Others joined in too, with Cedric the Entertainer writing under Cookie’s post, “Happy Birthday my Brother!! stiil scoring baskets and making assist 🐐.” Then came a sweet reflection from Baron Davis, who once recalled, “Magic came up to me and said he wanted me to go to UCLA. He inspired me a lot, and that meeting gave me so much motivation.” Stories like these show how Magic has influenced generations of players, both on and off the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And then there was Eddie A. Johnson, who remembered sharing the floor with Magic in the McDonald’s Parade All-American game. Reflecting on it years later, he admitted, “It was the best three minutes I’ve ever seen him play. I mean, he was Magic personified.” That memory captured everything people still celebrate about Magic today: the joy, the showmanship, and the undeniable greatness.