Matas Buzelis Had Shaquille O’Neal & Reebok in a Chokehold With Critical NBA Decision

The sneaker world is already dominated by two giants, so when Shaquille O’Neal took over Reebok’s basketball division back in 2021, he had a promise and a clear goal. He wanted to bring the brand back to its glory days, from when he was an athlete. Since then, he’s brought in names that reflect that vision, focusing on athletes who represent different corners of the game. That includes new energy in the WNBA and the college scene. And what step did he take to achieve his goals? Signing young NBA talent who shows promise! Shaq’s already added Angel Reese, Tyrone Lyons, and others. But one name nearly slipped through.

This year, Matas Buzelis joined the Reebok family, and it wasn’t a casual decision. A top pick from the G League Ignite, Buzelis entered the NBA draft with heavy expectations and a sharp skillset. When he finally put pen to paper with Reebok in October, it sent waves. As Chicago’s rookie hope, he not only made All-Star Weekend but also was one of the players to debut the Engine A sneaker, a major launch for Reebok. The company also created four special pairs just for him, each tied to his roots and values.

The Netflix docuseries Power Moves peeled back the curtain. In Episode 6, we saw the intense race to sign Matas. “We are getting really close to actually seeing the first professional basketball player wear a Reebok shoe. And so, there’s just so much excitement and energy, but there’s also a lot of risk,” said Todd Krinsky. Footage even referenced Zion Williamson’s shoe mishap. Without Matas, the Reebok Engine A wouldn’t have hit the court at all. “Unless Shaq signs Matas, there’s a chance the Engine A will never even hit NBA court this season,” Todd admitted. That’s why the rookie’s decision felt like a chokehold on both Shaq and the brand. But how did they avert the crisis?

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Shaq later flew to Chicago to meet Matas personally. He joked about the rookie’s size, then changed his tone. “When I saw you playing, I was like ‘okay we need to get this kid at Reebok.’” He even compared Buzelis to legends like Ginóbili and Big Z. Matas shared how his family shaped him and why he chose basketball seriously in eighth grade. Having parents who both played professionally, he knew that the talent was in his genes! “You play like you’re mad about something,” Shaq told him. “I like guys that don’t look like they can play and play mean. Those are guys you have to worry.”

Matas was honest: other offers were on the table. But the relationship mattered. “Relationships are really important to me, so I definitely fit into the Reebok DNA,” he said. “It’s really just about picking the one that’s the best fit for me,” he added. That fit, it turned out, was Reebok. And for Shaq? “We put together a damn near perfect roster of Reebok players that could represent basketball and everything surrounding basketball.” Matas was the final piece.

How Shaquille O’Neal ended up changing his perspective

What happens when kids don’t even recognize a brand that once ruled the courts? That’s the question Shaquille O’Neal found himself asking. Imagine walking into a gym full of young hoopers and hearing, “What’s Reebok?” That moment hit him hard, and it’s exactly what pushed Shaq to take action.

Reebok had been quiet for a while. No signature shoes are lighting up NBA games. No fresh faces wearing the logo. So, how do you bring back a brand that the next generation doesn’t even know? You start by calling the people who made it matter in the first place.

Shaq didn’t do it alone. He brought Allen Iverson back on board and made sure the respect was mutual. “I didn’t build Reebok by myself. It was another gentleman by the name of Allen Iverson who took it to the next level,” he said. But even legends have to adapt. Shaq admits he struggled at first.

“I remember going in [to the Reebok office] looking at all of the designs and saying ‘Hey, where’s the high tops?’” When told that players just don’t wear them anymore, his first reaction was, “I don’t want to hear that. We’re making some high-tops.” But one trip with his son changed that. “Shareef took me to a tournament with about 35 basketball courts; I did not see one pair of high tops. So I had to change my mentality a little.”

That’s the reality check Reebok needed, and that’s what makes this comeback interesting. It’s not just about retro designs or riding nostalgia. It’s about learning, evolving, and listening to what today’s athletes actually want.

So what’s next? A Netflix docuseries called Power Moves is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how Shaq and Iverson are reshaping the brand. Add in rising stars like Angel Reese and Nate Ament, and it’s clear Reebok isn’t just trying to return. It’s trying to matter again.

